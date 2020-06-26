320 Encino Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Meticulous, fully furnished condo perched at the top of San Clemente's Linda Lane--a short walk to the 2.5 mile beach trail, pier, shops and dining. Whitewater ocean, canyon, and sunset views can be taken in from all main living areas, master suite, and large private balcony of this upper end unit. In the back of the home is a second balcony enveloped in lush greenery off the canyon providing a tranquil environment for sipping morning coffee or reading. The living space provides a highly-desirable indoor-outdoor living feel complete with mounted big screen television, wet bar, and fireplace. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and ample storage space, with the side by side washer and dryer located in a closet. The generous sized master suite boasts a king bed with direct ocean views from the pillow, a reading corner, and exceptionally clean ensuite with dual vanities, skylight, and walk-in shower. The secondary room is furnished with a queen size bed and private views of the canyon. There is a tub in the shower of the clean hallway/guest bath, also illuminated with a skylight. Private, gated subterranean garage has two dedicated parking spaces, storage cabinet available for storage of beach toys, chairs, etc. Utilities and HOA are included in rent. Negotiable length of terms up to 8 months, minimum of 30 days. Pets to be considered at landlord's discretion, HOA does enforce a minimum weight/count restriction per unit.