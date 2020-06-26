All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 320 Encino Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
320 Encino Lane
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

320 Encino Lane

320 Encino Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

320 Encino Lane, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Meticulous, fully furnished condo perched at the top of San Clemente's Linda Lane--a short walk to the 2.5 mile beach trail, pier, shops and dining. Whitewater ocean, canyon, and sunset views can be taken in from all main living areas, master suite, and large private balcony of this upper end unit. In the back of the home is a second balcony enveloped in lush greenery off the canyon providing a tranquil environment for sipping morning coffee or reading. The living space provides a highly-desirable indoor-outdoor living feel complete with mounted big screen television, wet bar, and fireplace. The kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and ample storage space, with the side by side washer and dryer located in a closet. The generous sized master suite boasts a king bed with direct ocean views from the pillow, a reading corner, and exceptionally clean ensuite with dual vanities, skylight, and walk-in shower. The secondary room is furnished with a queen size bed and private views of the canyon. There is a tub in the shower of the clean hallway/guest bath, also illuminated with a skylight. Private, gated subterranean garage has two dedicated parking spaces, storage cabinet available for storage of beach toys, chairs, etc. Utilities and HOA are included in rent. Negotiable length of terms up to 8 months, minimum of 30 days. Pets to be considered at landlord's discretion, HOA does enforce a minimum weight/count restriction per unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Encino Lane have any available units?
320 Encino Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 320 Encino Lane have?
Some of 320 Encino Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Encino Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Encino Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Encino Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Encino Lane is pet friendly.
Does 320 Encino Lane offer parking?
Yes, 320 Encino Lane offers parking.
Does 320 Encino Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 Encino Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Encino Lane have a pool?
No, 320 Encino Lane does not have a pool.
Does 320 Encino Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Encino Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Encino Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 Encino Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Encino Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Encino Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College