32 Via Carmona

Amenities
This spacious end unit condo offers a den/office on the main floor and three bedrooms upstairs. Living room features gas fireplace, built-in entertainment center and lots of windows to let the natural light in. Oversized kitchen offers a center island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of storage. Upstairs master suite is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Master bath offers a Jacuzzi tub with separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Located on a desirable Cul-de-sac in Talega's - Verano tract. Close to Liberty Park and Vista Del Mar school.