San Clemente, CA
32 Via Carmona
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:50 AM

32 Via Carmona

32 Via Carmona · No Longer Available
Location

32 Via Carmona, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This spacious end unit condo offers a den/office on the main floor and three bedrooms upstairs. Living room features gas fireplace, built-in entertainment center and lots of windows to let the natural light in. Oversized kitchen offers a center island, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and lots of storage. Upstairs master suite is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Master bath offers a Jacuzzi tub with separate shower and a large walk-in closet. Located on a desirable Cul-de-sac in Talega's - Verano tract. Close to Liberty Park and Vista Del Mar school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Via Carmona have any available units?
32 Via Carmona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 32 Via Carmona have?
Some of 32 Via Carmona's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Via Carmona currently offering any rent specials?
32 Via Carmona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Via Carmona pet-friendly?
No, 32 Via Carmona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 32 Via Carmona offer parking?
Yes, 32 Via Carmona offers parking.
Does 32 Via Carmona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Via Carmona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Via Carmona have a pool?
No, 32 Via Carmona does not have a pool.
Does 32 Via Carmona have accessible units?
No, 32 Via Carmona does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Via Carmona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Via Carmona has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Via Carmona have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Via Carmona does not have units with air conditioning.
