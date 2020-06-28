32 Paseo Luna

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This townhome is perfect! It is located in the quiet highly desirable Alassio neighborhood in Talega. There are 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, the master being incredibly private on the 3rd floor along with your personal ensuite bathroom! The other 2 bedrooms have their own personal bathrooms as well, making this a highly desirable floor plan! The spacious family room contains a cozy fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. The open floorpan and huge kitchen updated with granite countertops and newer appliances make it perfect for entertaining! Your 2 car garage is steps away located on the 1st floor along with your personal laundry room! This home is located near gold ribbon schools along with the neighborhood pool and spa. But don’t forget what Talega has to offer! 6 pools, spas, miles of amazing hiking and biking trails, tennis courts, picnic areas, summer concerts, sport-courts and much more!