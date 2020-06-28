All apartments in San Clemente
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
32 Paseo Luna
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

32 Paseo Luna

32 Paseo Luna · No Longer Available
Location

32 Paseo Luna, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This townhome is perfect! It is located in the quiet highly desirable Alassio neighborhood in Talega. There are 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, the master being incredibly private on the 3rd floor along with your personal ensuite bathroom! The other 2 bedrooms have their own personal bathrooms as well, making this a highly desirable floor plan! The spacious family room contains a cozy fireplace and beautiful wood flooring. The open floorpan and huge kitchen updated with granite countertops and newer appliances make it perfect for entertaining! Your 2 car garage is steps away located on the 1st floor along with your personal laundry room! This home is located near gold ribbon schools along with the neighborhood pool and spa. But don’t forget what Talega has to offer! 6 pools, spas, miles of amazing hiking and biking trails, tennis courts, picnic areas, summer concerts, sport-courts and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Paseo Luna have any available units?
32 Paseo Luna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 32 Paseo Luna have?
Some of 32 Paseo Luna's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Paseo Luna currently offering any rent specials?
32 Paseo Luna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Paseo Luna pet-friendly?
No, 32 Paseo Luna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 32 Paseo Luna offer parking?
Yes, 32 Paseo Luna offers parking.
Does 32 Paseo Luna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Paseo Luna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Paseo Luna have a pool?
Yes, 32 Paseo Luna has a pool.
Does 32 Paseo Luna have accessible units?
No, 32 Paseo Luna does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Paseo Luna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Paseo Luna has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Paseo Luna have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Paseo Luna does not have units with air conditioning.
