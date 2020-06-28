318 Cazador Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Welcome to this upscale beach home where everything has been thought of to ensure exquisite living. This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home comes fully furnished. The owners have made choices reflecting their exceptional taste. Wide plank, light wood floors carry you into the charming living room with comfortable seating and french doors that open to a sunny deck perfect for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The open kitchen is sensational with honed granite, farm sink, wine cooler and island seating for 6. A formal dinning room offers flexibility but can seat up to 12 if needed. Main floor has bedroom with access to backyard and a full bathroom. Second floor offers Jack and Jill bedrooms and bathroom featuring a classic claw foot soaking tub. Enter into the master suite and relax in a lovely sitting area with 27" tv, french doors that open to your own balcony with ocean and hill views. Master bathroom has impressive Waterworks Empire soaking tub, dual sinks and shower. Backyard is tranquil and comes with a bbq and outdoor shower.This amazing home is a short walk to T Street, pier, train, downtown San Clemente, fabulous restaurants and Sunday's Farmers Market. This is beach living at its finest.