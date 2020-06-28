All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
318 Cazador Lane
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:43 AM

318 Cazador Lane

318 Cazador Ln · No Longer Available
Location

318 Cazador Ln, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to this upscale beach home where everything has been thought of to ensure exquisite living. This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home comes fully furnished. The owners have made choices reflecting their exceptional taste. Wide plank, light wood floors carry you into the charming living room with comfortable seating and french doors that open to a sunny deck perfect for morning coffee or evening cocktails. The open kitchen is sensational with honed granite, farm sink, wine cooler and island seating for 6. A formal dinning room offers flexibility but can seat up to 12 if needed. Main floor has bedroom with access to backyard and a full bathroom. Second floor offers Jack and Jill bedrooms and bathroom featuring a classic claw foot soaking tub. Enter into the master suite and relax in a lovely sitting area with 27" tv, french doors that open to your own balcony with ocean and hill views. Master bathroom has impressive Waterworks Empire soaking tub, dual sinks and shower. Backyard is tranquil and comes with a bbq and outdoor shower.This amazing home is a short walk to T Street, pier, train, downtown San Clemente, fabulous restaurants and Sunday's Farmers Market. This is beach living at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Cazador Lane have any available units?
318 Cazador Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 318 Cazador Lane have?
Some of 318 Cazador Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Cazador Lane currently offering any rent specials?
318 Cazador Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Cazador Lane pet-friendly?
No, 318 Cazador Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 318 Cazador Lane offer parking?
Yes, 318 Cazador Lane offers parking.
Does 318 Cazador Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Cazador Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Cazador Lane have a pool?
No, 318 Cazador Lane does not have a pool.
Does 318 Cazador Lane have accessible units?
No, 318 Cazador Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Cazador Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Cazador Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Cazador Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Cazador Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
