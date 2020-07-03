318 Avenida Santa Barbara.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beach Close 4 unit Townhome Style condominium in downtown San Clemente just around the corner from Avenida Del Mar. Two blocks from the beach, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome includes a Fireplace, New wood look Flooring throughout entire unit, 2 Car Garage with private storage room and Laundry Room located in the garage which is a rare find this close to the beach. Enjoy shopping, restaurants or the ocean, all a short hop away. The two story unit has an enclosed Front Porch with Personal Gated entry and features a peek-a-boo ocean view Deck off the Master Bedroom. Kitchen includes a free standing gas range, granite counters, newer tile back splash, oven and newer dishwasher.