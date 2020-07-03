All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like
318 Avenida Santa Barbara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
318 Avenida Santa Barbara
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:33 AM

318 Avenida Santa Barbara

318 Avenida Santa Barbara · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

318 Avenida Santa Barbara, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beach Close 4 unit Townhome Style condominium in downtown San Clemente just around the corner from Avenida Del Mar. Two blocks from the beach, this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome includes a Fireplace, New wood look Flooring throughout entire unit, 2 Car Garage with private storage room and Laundry Room located in the garage which is a rare find this close to the beach. Enjoy shopping, restaurants or the ocean, all a short hop away. The two story unit has an enclosed Front Porch with Personal Gated entry and features a peek-a-boo ocean view Deck off the Master Bedroom. Kitchen includes a free standing gas range, granite counters, newer tile back splash, oven and newer dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara have any available units?
318 Avenida Santa Barbara doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara have?
Some of 318 Avenida Santa Barbara's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Avenida Santa Barbara currently offering any rent specials?
318 Avenida Santa Barbara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Avenida Santa Barbara pet-friendly?
No, 318 Avenida Santa Barbara is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara offer parking?
Yes, 318 Avenida Santa Barbara offers parking.
Does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Avenida Santa Barbara does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara have a pool?
No, 318 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have a pool.
Does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara have accessible units?
No, 318 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Avenida Santa Barbara has units with dishwashers.
Does 318 Avenida Santa Barbara have units with air conditioning?
No, 318 Avenida Santa Barbara does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 BedroomsSan Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with GymSan Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San DiegoChaffey College