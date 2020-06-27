317 La Rambla

Amenities

on-site laundry wine room patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool table garage media room wine room

Located in the Exclusive Gated Community of La Ladera sits this Gorgeous Tuscan Estate style home feat. White Water Ocean Views! Enter the Elegant Wrought Iron front door to an entryway Sundrenched from the Skylights above. Dramatic views the moment you walk in to the Grand & Open floorplan of the main level. The living area feat. Multi-panel Disappearing Glass Doors that open to the backyard where you can hear the crashing waves and enjoy the stunning views. The home also feat. a Spiral Staircase leading to the Rooftop Deck with Fireplace & Wet Bar. Marble & Granite countertops grace the kitchen & baths, Mahogany woods on cabinets and doors, & stone pillars. Travertine floors throughout with carpet in 2 of the bedrooms & wood in the master. The Master Suite on the main level has Sliding Doors to the backyard & Ocean Views from your bed! Also feat. a Cozy Fireplace & Wood-Beamed Ceilings. The Master bath feat. 2 Walk-in Closets, a Jetted Soaking Tub, Double Sinks, & Walk-in Shower. The main level also feat. a Grand Fireplace, Walk-in Pantry, Office area with Custom Built-ins, & 2 more bedrooms each with their own full bath plus a half bath for guests. Downstairs you’ll find a Large Game/Media room with Pool Table and a Cedar-lined Wine Room, a fourth bedroom with a full bath & Balcony, a Spacious Laundry Room, & another half bath. Access to the 5-car Garage from downstairs & has a large walk-in shower! Walk to the beach & enjoy the California Lifestyle from this home!