317 La Rambla
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

317 La Rambla

317 La Rambla · No Longer Available
Location

317 La Rambla, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
media room
wine room
Located in the Exclusive Gated Community of La Ladera sits this Gorgeous Tuscan Estate style home feat. White Water Ocean Views! Enter the Elegant Wrought Iron front door to an entryway Sundrenched from the Skylights above. Dramatic views the moment you walk in to the Grand & Open floorplan of the main level. The living area feat. Multi-panel Disappearing Glass Doors that open to the backyard where you can hear the crashing waves and enjoy the stunning views. The home also feat. a Spiral Staircase leading to the Rooftop Deck with Fireplace & Wet Bar. Marble & Granite countertops grace the kitchen & baths, Mahogany woods on cabinets and doors, & stone pillars. Travertine floors throughout with carpet in 2 of the bedrooms & wood in the master. The Master Suite on the main level has Sliding Doors to the backyard & Ocean Views from your bed! Also feat. a Cozy Fireplace & Wood-Beamed Ceilings. The Master bath feat. 2 Walk-in Closets, a Jetted Soaking Tub, Double Sinks, & Walk-in Shower. The main level also feat. a Grand Fireplace, Walk-in Pantry, Office area with Custom Built-ins, & 2 more bedrooms each with their own full bath plus a half bath for guests. Downstairs you’ll find a Large Game/Media room with Pool Table and a Cedar-lined Wine Room, a fourth bedroom with a full bath & Balcony, a Spacious Laundry Room, & another half bath. Access to the 5-car Garage from downstairs & has a large walk-in shower! Walk to the beach & enjoy the California Lifestyle from this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 La Rambla have any available units?
317 La Rambla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 317 La Rambla have?
Some of 317 La Rambla's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 La Rambla currently offering any rent specials?
317 La Rambla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 La Rambla pet-friendly?
No, 317 La Rambla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 317 La Rambla offer parking?
Yes, 317 La Rambla offers parking.
Does 317 La Rambla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 La Rambla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 La Rambla have a pool?
No, 317 La Rambla does not have a pool.
Does 317 La Rambla have accessible units?
No, 317 La Rambla does not have accessible units.
Does 317 La Rambla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 La Rambla has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 La Rambla have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 La Rambla does not have units with air conditioning.
