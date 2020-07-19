311 Camino San Clemente

Amenities

Contact the leasing agent Chris Samuelson directly at 949-322-1467 to schedule your own private tour of California Coastal Living at it’s finest. Relax to the tranquil sounds of waves crashing as you enjoy sunset harbor views from your living room, dining room, & spacious wrap-around patio. At less than a block away from the water’s edge, your new home is filled with natural light & ocean breezes year-round. This charming home in Colony Cove (a senior community 55+) was originally a 3 bedroom home with 1,260 square feet of living space that was converted to 2 bedrooms so that your living & entertaining spaces could be more open & inviting. Your kitchen has been updated with granite counters, a new stainless 5-burner gas range, stainless refrigerator, & recessed lighting. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile & glass shower enclosures. Enjoy a short walk to the community clubhouse & pool for social activities as you experience the resort lifestyle perfect for active senior living. Your new home is in close proximity to shops, restaurants, world-class beaches & entertainment venues, resorts, golf & so much more!!!