Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
311 Camino San Clemente
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

311 Camino San Clemente

311 Camino San Clemente · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

311 Camino San Clemente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Contact the leasing agent Chris Samuelson directly at 949-322-1467 to schedule your own private tour of California Coastal Living at it’s finest. Relax to the tranquil sounds of waves crashing as you enjoy sunset harbor views from your living room, dining room, & spacious wrap-around patio. At less than a block away from the water’s edge, your new home is filled with natural light & ocean breezes year-round. This charming home in Colony Cove (a senior community 55+) was originally a 3 bedroom home with 1,260 square feet of living space that was converted to 2 bedrooms so that your living & entertaining spaces could be more open & inviting. Your kitchen has been updated with granite counters, a new stainless 5-burner gas range, stainless refrigerator, & recessed lighting. Both bathrooms have been updated with tile & glass shower enclosures. Enjoy a short walk to the community clubhouse & pool for social activities as you experience the resort lifestyle perfect for active senior living. Your new home is in close proximity to shops, restaurants, world-class beaches & entertainment venues, resorts, golf & so much more!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Camino San Clemente have any available units?
311 Camino San Clemente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 311 Camino San Clemente have?
Some of 311 Camino San Clemente's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Camino San Clemente currently offering any rent specials?
311 Camino San Clemente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Camino San Clemente pet-friendly?
No, 311 Camino San Clemente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 311 Camino San Clemente offer parking?
No, 311 Camino San Clemente does not offer parking.
Does 311 Camino San Clemente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Camino San Clemente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Camino San Clemente have a pool?
Yes, 311 Camino San Clemente has a pool.
Does 311 Camino San Clemente have accessible units?
No, 311 Camino San Clemente does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Camino San Clemente have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Camino San Clemente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Camino San Clemente have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Camino San Clemente does not have units with air conditioning.
