All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 31 Burriana.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
31 Burriana
Last updated July 23 2019 at 11:08 PM

31 Burriana

31 Burriana · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Rancho San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

31 Burriana, San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho San Clemente

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Ocean Views abound from this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, mediterranean styled, two story home! Enter through the private enclosed courtyard that wraps around to the back yard. Once in the home you will experience soaring vaulted ceilings, a living room with marbled fireplace, main floor bedroom/office, full bathroom, formal dining room, a kitchen with a breakfast nook and a bonus family room! Enjoy cooking and eating breakfast in the nook and/or watching t.v. in the family room while taking in beautiful views of the pacific! Upstairs you will find more breathtaking views from the master bedroom with en-suite (a separate bath and walk-in shower). Also upstairs are 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. You will love the stunning sunset views all the way to Catalina from the back of the home which is highlighted and framed through glass fencing.

For more information from the listing agent or to set up a showing please call:
Rob Murphy
949-572-4909
Rmurphy@century21award.com
DRE#:01879244

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Burriana have any available units?
31 Burriana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 31 Burriana have?
Some of 31 Burriana's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Burriana currently offering any rent specials?
31 Burriana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Burriana pet-friendly?
No, 31 Burriana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 31 Burriana offer parking?
Yes, 31 Burriana offers parking.
Does 31 Burriana have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Burriana does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Burriana have a pool?
No, 31 Burriana does not have a pool.
Does 31 Burriana have accessible units?
No, 31 Burriana does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Burriana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Burriana has units with dishwashers.
Does 31 Burriana have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 Burriana does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College