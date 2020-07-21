308 Avenida San Pablo

Amenities

Absolutely a fantastic opportunity for an outstanding "Ocean and Catalina View" single level residence! Approx 1,700 sq ft located on approx 8,800 sq ft building site, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceiling, master suite with 1/3 bath and walk in closet, living room/family room with fireplace, separate washer and dryer area, covered patio, over sized 2 car garage with additional off street driveway and parking accommodations. Incredible panoramic Ocean and Catalina Views with a tremendous yard area that would allow the imagination to go wild! Excellent proximity to the beautiful San Clemente beaches, world class surfing, San Clemente Golf Course and its many restaurants and shops along "Avenida Del Mar" as well as the San Clemente Pier! Minutes to the interstate 5 freeway!