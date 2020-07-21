All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 308 Avenida San Pablo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
308 Avenida San Pablo
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:35 AM

308 Avenida San Pablo

308 Avenida San Pablo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

308 Avenida San Pablo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely a fantastic opportunity for an outstanding "Ocean and Catalina View" single level residence! Approx 1,700 sq ft located on approx 8,800 sq ft building site, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, vaulted ceiling, master suite with 1/3 bath and walk in closet, living room/family room with fireplace, separate washer and dryer area, covered patio, over sized 2 car garage with additional off street driveway and parking accommodations. Incredible panoramic Ocean and Catalina Views with a tremendous yard area that would allow the imagination to go wild! Excellent proximity to the beautiful San Clemente beaches, world class surfing, San Clemente Golf Course and its many restaurants and shops along "Avenida Del Mar" as well as the San Clemente Pier! Minutes to the interstate 5 freeway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Avenida San Pablo have any available units?
308 Avenida San Pablo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 308 Avenida San Pablo have?
Some of 308 Avenida San Pablo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Avenida San Pablo currently offering any rent specials?
308 Avenida San Pablo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Avenida San Pablo pet-friendly?
No, 308 Avenida San Pablo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 308 Avenida San Pablo offer parking?
Yes, 308 Avenida San Pablo offers parking.
Does 308 Avenida San Pablo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Avenida San Pablo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Avenida San Pablo have a pool?
No, 308 Avenida San Pablo does not have a pool.
Does 308 Avenida San Pablo have accessible units?
No, 308 Avenida San Pablo does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Avenida San Pablo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Avenida San Pablo has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Avenida San Pablo have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Avenida San Pablo does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Clemente 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Clemente Apartments with BalconiesSan Clemente Apartments with Gyms
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CAPoway, CA
Brea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego