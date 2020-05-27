All apartments in San Clemente
307 Via Pamplona

Location

307 Via Pamplona, San Clemente, CA 92672
West Pico

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
A magnificent newly constructed, highly upgraded ocean view home in the breathtaking Sea Summit steps from the beach awaits you. Upon entering this 5 bedroom / 5.5 bath home, pass an intimate side courtyard to enter a vast great room with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, and city of San Clemente, adjoining the dining area, kitchen and outdoor room. The kitchen opens to an expansive outdoor room to complete the experience of outdoor living. A large walk-in pantry and a craft room adjoin the kitchen. The first floor enjoys a large bedroom with bath, which can easily be converted into a home office. The master bedroom upstairs opens up to a spacious covered deck capturing breathtaking views of the ocean with ocean view bath. 3 secondary upstairs bedrooms with own baths and walk in closets, and an open retreat area provide deluxe accommodations. Experience the outdoor living with fireplace and TV in the lanai, a sunken seating area with fire pit, all accentuated by lighting with forever views. The expansive wooden deck offers a perfect area for taking in the sun or the city lights. Miles of natural habitat and trails are directly accessible from your front door. Walk to the beach, the shopping center across the street or the restaurants of north San Clemente.Take the free shuttle to the pier. A resort-style clubhouse with panoramic views offers a pool, spa, exercise room, BBQ lounge and gathering area. All conveniently located just a minute off the freeway and Amtrak station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Via Pamplona have any available units?
307 Via Pamplona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 307 Via Pamplona have?
Some of 307 Via Pamplona's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Via Pamplona currently offering any rent specials?
307 Via Pamplona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Via Pamplona pet-friendly?
No, 307 Via Pamplona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 307 Via Pamplona offer parking?
Yes, 307 Via Pamplona offers parking.
Does 307 Via Pamplona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Via Pamplona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Via Pamplona have a pool?
Yes, 307 Via Pamplona has a pool.
Does 307 Via Pamplona have accessible units?
No, 307 Via Pamplona does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Via Pamplona have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Via Pamplona has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Via Pamplona have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Via Pamplona does not have units with air conditioning.
