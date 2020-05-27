307 Via Pamplona

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub new construction

A magnificent newly constructed, highly upgraded ocean view home in the breathtaking Sea Summit steps from the beach awaits you. Upon entering this 5 bedroom / 5.5 bath home, pass an intimate side courtyard to enter a vast great room with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean, and city of San Clemente, adjoining the dining area, kitchen and outdoor room. The kitchen opens to an expansive outdoor room to complete the experience of outdoor living. A large walk-in pantry and a craft room adjoin the kitchen. The first floor enjoys a large bedroom with bath, which can easily be converted into a home office. The master bedroom upstairs opens up to a spacious covered deck capturing breathtaking views of the ocean with ocean view bath. 3 secondary upstairs bedrooms with own baths and walk in closets, and an open retreat area provide deluxe accommodations. Experience the outdoor living with fireplace and TV in the lanai, a sunken seating area with fire pit, all accentuated by lighting with forever views. The expansive wooden deck offers a perfect area for taking in the sun or the city lights. Miles of natural habitat and trails are directly accessible from your front door. Walk to the beach, the shopping center across the street or the restaurants of north San Clemente.Take the free shuttle to the pier. A resort-style clubhouse with panoramic views offers a pool, spa, exercise room, BBQ lounge and gathering area. All conveniently located just a minute off the freeway and Amtrak station