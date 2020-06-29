All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated April 19 2020 at 9:25 AM

307 Avenida Del Mar

307 Avenida Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

307 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

1 ROOM FOR RENT in a 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Prime location, 2 MIN. WALK TO THE BEACH, pier bowl San Clemente restaurants/shops.
Room - $1200 plus utilities, shared bath, garage parking and storage, laundry area in the building, central air, unfurnished.
I work from home and I am looking for a roommate who works a regular schedule outside of the home. The living space is lightly furnished, so you will have the opportunity to bring your belongings, plus storage in the garage. Mature, no drama, respectful, fun, clean. For more information contact David Smith only at david@designdsmith.com or 646-301-8648

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Avenida Del Mar have any available units?
307 Avenida Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 307 Avenida Del Mar have?
Some of 307 Avenida Del Mar's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Avenida Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
307 Avenida Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Avenida Del Mar pet-friendly?
No, 307 Avenida Del Mar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 307 Avenida Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 307 Avenida Del Mar offers parking.
Does 307 Avenida Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Avenida Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Avenida Del Mar have a pool?
No, 307 Avenida Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 307 Avenida Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 307 Avenida Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Avenida Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 Avenida Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Avenida Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 307 Avenida Del Mar has units with air conditioning.
