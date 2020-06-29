307 Avenida Del Mar

Amenities

1 ROOM FOR RENT in a 2 Bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Prime location, 2 MIN. WALK TO THE BEACH, pier bowl San Clemente restaurants/shops.

Room - $1200 plus utilities, shared bath, garage parking and storage, laundry area in the building, central air, unfurnished.

I work from home and I am looking for a roommate who works a regular schedule outside of the home. The living space is lightly furnished, so you will have the opportunity to bring your belongings, plus storage in the garage. Mature, no drama, respectful, fun, clean. For more information contact David Smith only at david@designdsmith.com or 646-301-8648