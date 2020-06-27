2920 Camino Capistrano

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Walk to the beach from this completely remodeled condo located in Shorecliffs Villas! Located 1/4 mile from the beach and close to restaurants and shopping. This condo offers new slider doors and windows, recessed lighting, and an opened up spacious living space featuring views of the pool and neighboring hillsides making it great for entertaining. The remodeled and upgraded kitchen offers soft close cabinets and cozy under cabinet lighting. This super cute condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a separate laundry room including washer, dryer and sink! Master suite complete with beautiful custom shower to help you relax after a long day at the beach. 2 car attached garage underneath you and no one above. Plenty of storage with 2 large storage units on the outdoor patio overlooking the community pool.



This is a great condo! Call the Agent/Owner directly to see! Nicole Ojeda (949) 735-4005