San Clemente, CA
2920 Camino Capistrano
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

2920 Camino Capistrano

2920 Camino Capistrano · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

2920 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Walk to the beach from this completely remodeled condo located in Shorecliffs Villas! Located 1/4 mile from the beach and close to restaurants and shopping. This condo offers new slider doors and windows, recessed lighting, and an opened up spacious living space featuring views of the pool and neighboring hillsides making it great for entertaining. The remodeled and upgraded kitchen offers soft close cabinets and cozy under cabinet lighting. This super cute condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with a separate laundry room including washer, dryer and sink! Master suite complete with beautiful custom shower to help you relax after a long day at the beach. 2 car attached garage underneath you and no one above. Plenty of storage with 2 large storage units on the outdoor patio overlooking the community pool.

This is a great condo! Call the Agent/Owner directly to see! Nicole Ojeda (949) 735-4005

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Camino Capistrano have any available units?
2920 Camino Capistrano doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2920 Camino Capistrano have?
Some of 2920 Camino Capistrano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2920 Camino Capistrano currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Camino Capistrano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Camino Capistrano pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Camino Capistrano is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2920 Camino Capistrano offer parking?
Yes, 2920 Camino Capistrano offers parking.
Does 2920 Camino Capistrano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Camino Capistrano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Camino Capistrano have a pool?
Yes, 2920 Camino Capistrano has a pool.
Does 2920 Camino Capistrano have accessible units?
No, 2920 Camino Capistrano does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Camino Capistrano have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Camino Capistrano does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Camino Capistrano have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Camino Capistrano does not have units with air conditioning.
