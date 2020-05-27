2919 Estancia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court courtyard fire pit parking garage

Located in the highly desirable neighborhood, Rimrock, of Forster Ranch and situated on a completely landscaped and spacious lot. This open floor plan home provides plenty of indoor/outdoor living space. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large open kitchen/dining room/living room with a gas fireplace. The beautiful, remodeled kitchen is the heart of the home with custom European cabinetry, granite and marble countertops, and professional-grade appliances. The walled and gated front courtyard creates a welcoming entry and the large windows and living room sliders leading to the back yard to create the indoor/ outdoor living experience. Other features include air-conditioning, two-car garage, European white oak hardwood floors, remodeled bathrooms. The master bedroom with en suite bath features vaulted ceilings, custom closet built-ins and looks out to the backyard. The backyard features artificial turf, large sunken firepit with seating for 9, bocce ball court, front yard firepit, and RV parking.

Fantastic neighborhood with Blue Ribbon award-winning schools.