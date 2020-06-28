2912 Canto De Los Ciervos

Amenities

Enjoy ocean views from this Executive Home offering 4458 square feet located on a desirable cul-de-sac in the Gated Neighborhood of The Reserve North. The chef’s kitchen is a delight with an oversized center island with prep sink, double oven, 5 burner stove top, built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry and a sunny breakfast nook. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious family room with fireplace. Also, on the main level is the formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with French doors to access the side yard, a main floor bedroom with private bath plus a Library with built-in cabinetry. The Master Suite with Retreat are upstairs along with 3 spacious secondary bedrooms and a computer/tech room. This home features, high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, fresh interior paint and beautiful Marble flooring on the first level and Rosewood on the second level. Great home for entertaining family and friends in the private back yard with the outdoor fireplace, built-in barbecue and the beautiful ocean view!! Three car tandem garage with epoxy floors along with shelving for storage. The Reserves offers a community pool, spa, tot lot and sport field. Close to hiking trails, wonderful schools, shopping and the beautiful San Clemente beaches.