San Clemente, CA
2912 Canto De Los Ciervos
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

2912 Canto De Los Ciervos

2912 Canto De Los Ciervos · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Canto De Los Ciervos, San Clemente, CA 92673
Forster Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Enjoy ocean views from this Executive Home offering 4458 square feet located on a desirable cul-de-sac in the Gated Neighborhood of The Reserve North. The chef’s kitchen is a delight with an oversized center island with prep sink, double oven, 5 burner stove top, built-in refrigerator, walk-in pantry and a sunny breakfast nook. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious family room with fireplace. Also, on the main level is the formal living room with fireplace, formal dining room with French doors to access the side yard, a main floor bedroom with private bath plus a Library with built-in cabinetry. The Master Suite with Retreat are upstairs along with 3 spacious secondary bedrooms and a computer/tech room. This home features, high ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding, fresh interior paint and beautiful Marble flooring on the first level and Rosewood on the second level. Great home for entertaining family and friends in the private back yard with the outdoor fireplace, built-in barbecue and the beautiful ocean view!! Three car tandem garage with epoxy floors along with shelving for storage. The Reserves offers a community pool, spa, tot lot and sport field. Close to hiking trails, wonderful schools, shopping and the beautiful San Clemente beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos have any available units?
2912 Canto De Los Ciervos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos have?
Some of 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Canto De Los Ciervos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos pet-friendly?
No, 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos offer parking?
Yes, 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos offers parking.
Does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos have a pool?
Yes, 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos has a pool.
Does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos have accessible units?
No, 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos has units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos have units with air conditioning?
No, 2912 Canto De Los Ciervos does not have units with air conditioning.
