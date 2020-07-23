2901 Via San Gorgonio

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage sauna

WALK TO THE BEACH! The best location! One of a kind ocean view single story house! Huge back yard with a complete privacy, beautiful landscape. Cozy, enclosed front yard with a beautiful garden and large patio. The owner has completed extensive renovation, almost everything is NEW! Extra: steam sauna in master bath. New stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator.

Walk to the beach, where you will have an access to a private beach club with a lot of amenities. The house is located next to San Gorgonio city park, which accommodates children playgrounds, ocean view picnic area, jogging trails, various sport courts. Sea Summit park with 5 miles of ocean view walking trails is near. Close to a train station, public transportation. High quality of lifestyle, amazing...

No smoking, No pets (a hypoallergenic dog might be ok); Good credit only.