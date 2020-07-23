All apartments in San Clemente
2901 Via San Gorgonio
Last updated July 21 2020 at 1:03 AM

2901 Via San Gorgonio

2901 Via San Gorgonio · (949) 705-9305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 Via San Gorgonio, San Clemente, CA 92672
Forster Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,799

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1822 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
sauna
WALK TO THE BEACH! The best location! One of a kind ocean view single story house! Huge back yard with a complete privacy, beautiful landscape. Cozy, enclosed front yard with a beautiful garden and large patio. The owner has completed extensive renovation, almost everything is NEW! Extra: steam sauna in master bath. New stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator.
Walk to the beach, where you will have an access to a private beach club with a lot of amenities. The house is located next to San Gorgonio city park, which accommodates children playgrounds, ocean view picnic area, jogging trails, various sport courts. Sea Summit park with 5 miles of ocean view walking trails is near. Close to a train station, public transportation. High quality of lifestyle, amazing...
No smoking, No pets (a hypoallergenic dog might be ok); Good credit only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Via San Gorgonio have any available units?
2901 Via San Gorgonio has a unit available for $4,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2901 Via San Gorgonio have?
Some of 2901 Via San Gorgonio's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Via San Gorgonio currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Via San Gorgonio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Via San Gorgonio pet-friendly?
No, 2901 Via San Gorgonio is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2901 Via San Gorgonio offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Via San Gorgonio offers parking.
Does 2901 Via San Gorgonio have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Via San Gorgonio does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Via San Gorgonio have a pool?
No, 2901 Via San Gorgonio does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Via San Gorgonio have accessible units?
No, 2901 Via San Gorgonio does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Via San Gorgonio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Via San Gorgonio has units with dishwashers.
Does 2901 Via San Gorgonio have units with air conditioning?
No, 2901 Via San Gorgonio does not have units with air conditioning.
