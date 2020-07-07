All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:23 AM

29 Via Zamora

29 Via Zamora · No Longer Available
Location

29 Via Zamora, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available July 10th, 2020 ( possibly July 1st). Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2136 sq ft house in the beautiful master planned golf course community of Talega in San Clemente. Located in the sweet family friendly subdivision of Amalfi, this home is in the award winning Vista Del Mar elementary and middle schools, and San Juan Hills High School boundary. Less than 10 minutes to the beaches, and within walking distance to countless walking and bike trails in the surrounding hills. Talega amenities include 4 heated pools, numerous parks and fields, various sport courts, and seasonal community events year round. Home amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, laundry room upstairs, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!), and gas fireplace. Yard maintenance and pest control are also included. No smoking on property. No cats. 1 dog only upon approval and with additional pet deposit. Date Available: July 10, 2020. First and last months rent, + $2,000 refundable security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Trina Berrios at 949.464.7708 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

