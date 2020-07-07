29 Via Zamora

Amenities

Available July 10th, 2020 ( possibly July 1st). Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, 2136 sq ft house in the beautiful master planned golf course community of Talega in San Clemente. Located in the sweet family friendly subdivision of Amalfi, this home is in the award winning Vista Del Mar elementary and middle schools, and San Juan Hills High School boundary. Less than 10 minutes to the beaches, and within walking distance to countless walking and bike trails in the surrounding hills. Talega amenities include 4 heated pools, numerous parks and fields, various sport courts, and seasonal community events year round. Home amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet upstairs, laundry room upstairs, stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!), and gas fireplace. Yard maintenance and pest control are also included. No smoking on property. No cats. 1 dog only upon approval and with additional pet deposit. Date Available: July 10, 2020. First and last months rent, + $2,000 refundable security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Trina Berrios at 949.464.7708 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.