This luxurious executive four bedroom home offers a resort-feel in a quiet coastal neighborhood in north San Clemente. Unobstructed ocean views and cool breezes make this a tranquil setting to live and relax. The spacious Great Room offers views in every direction. Completely renovated with quality designer upgrades throughout the entire home done in 2012. The kitchen is a chef's dream with upgraded appliances, a large center island and six burner gas stove. Three large bedrooms have their own en-suite bath. The 4th bedroom can be used as a bedroom or office with a private bathroom around the corner. A large backyard water feature, fire pit and warm water shower provide added convenience and comfort. There is approximately 1,000 sq ft of decking on this home that showcases those panoramic ocean views from the top deck and canyon views from the back deck off the kitchen. This home comes completely furnished and is ready for immediate move in. This is truly a gorgeous home with amazing panoramic ocean and Catalina views on a wonderful cul-de sac street just minutes to the beach.