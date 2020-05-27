All apartments in San Clemente
28 Via Del Tesoro
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28 Via Del Tesoro

28 Tesoro · No Longer Available
Location

28 Tesoro, San Clemente, CA 92673

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
JUST REDUCED BY $2000 MONTHLY! Enjoy all San Clemente has to offer in the luxury enclave of Sea Pointe Estates. Stunning and Newer Tuscan inspired estate with its 4-car motor court driveway leads to a 13' tall iron and glass double door entry. This home boasts a massive great room with wood beam ceilings, two over-sized fireplaces and multiple french doors leading to a large flat backyard with panoramic views of the ocean, canyon, hills and city lights. Featuring 6 bedrooms including two first floor bedrooms + library + bonus room + home theater, it is the perfect residence for a large family or an entertainer's dream come true. Imagine sunset dinner parties overlooking the Pacific. The gourmet kitchen boasts all Viking Professional appliances, 3 ovens, 6-burner cook top, two dishwashers, built in refrigerator, a huge center island, butler's pantry, custom cabinetry and a wine refrigerator. The master suite with breathtaking ocean views from the terrace, offers wall to wall windows, a large Tuscan style fireplace, wood beam ceilings a two massive walk in custom closets. A single loaded street offers plenty of privacy with no homes on one side of the property. Sea Pointe estates offers such amenities as a 24 hour guard gate, swimming pool, spa, newly renovated clubhouse, tot lot, ocean view park and tennis courts. Close to freeway, shops, restaurants, theaters, award winning Capistrano Schools and of course, some of the best beaches in the world.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Via Del Tesoro have any available units?
28 Via Del Tesoro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 28 Via Del Tesoro have?
Some of 28 Via Del Tesoro's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Via Del Tesoro currently offering any rent specials?
28 Via Del Tesoro isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Via Del Tesoro pet-friendly?
No, 28 Via Del Tesoro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 28 Via Del Tesoro offer parking?
No, 28 Via Del Tesoro does not offer parking.
Does 28 Via Del Tesoro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Via Del Tesoro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Via Del Tesoro have a pool?
Yes, 28 Via Del Tesoro has a pool.
Does 28 Via Del Tesoro have accessible units?
No, 28 Via Del Tesoro does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Via Del Tesoro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Via Del Tesoro has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Via Del Tesoro have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Via Del Tesoro does not have units with air conditioning.
