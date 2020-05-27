28 Via Del Tesoro

Amenities

JUST REDUCED BY $2000 MONTHLY! Enjoy all San Clemente has to offer in the luxury enclave of Sea Pointe Estates. Stunning and Newer Tuscan inspired estate with its 4-car motor court driveway leads to a 13' tall iron and glass double door entry. This home boasts a massive great room with wood beam ceilings, two over-sized fireplaces and multiple french doors leading to a large flat backyard with panoramic views of the ocean, canyon, hills and city lights. Featuring 6 bedrooms including two first floor bedrooms + library + bonus room + home theater, it is the perfect residence for a large family or an entertainer's dream come true. Imagine sunset dinner parties overlooking the Pacific. The gourmet kitchen boasts all Viking Professional appliances, 3 ovens, 6-burner cook top, two dishwashers, built in refrigerator, a huge center island, butler's pantry, custom cabinetry and a wine refrigerator. The master suite with breathtaking ocean views from the terrace, offers wall to wall windows, a large Tuscan style fireplace, wood beam ceilings a two massive walk in custom closets. A single loaded street offers plenty of privacy with no homes on one side of the property. Sea Pointe estates offers such amenities as a 24 hour guard gate, swimming pool, spa, newly renovated clubhouse, tot lot, ocean view park and tennis courts. Close to freeway, shops, restaurants, theaters, award winning Capistrano Schools and of course, some of the best beaches in the world.