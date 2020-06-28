All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

2709 Via Verbena

2709 Via Verbena · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Via Verbena, San Clemente, CA 92672
Forster Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW! This single level pool home is the perfect fit for those who want to enjoy beachside living. The pool was originally made for deep diving and have been meticulously maintained. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless appliances and there's plenty of storage provided by the newer cabinets and added pantry space. The true dining area can hold a large table for your entertainment. The extra family room (currently set up as office) also has direct access to the 2 car garage as well as pool area. Enjoy an ocean view from anywhere in the large living room. Newer sliding doors, windows, carpet, and tile. The home has a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, also of which has access to the back patio and sit down ocean views. The 2 guest bedrooms each have direct access to the pool area. A security system has been added on each entry to reassure pool safety. Tenant will have access to Shorecliffs Beach Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Via Verbena have any available units?
2709 Via Verbena doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2709 Via Verbena have?
Some of 2709 Via Verbena's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Via Verbena currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Via Verbena is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Via Verbena pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Via Verbena is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2709 Via Verbena offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Via Verbena offers parking.
Does 2709 Via Verbena have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Via Verbena does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Via Verbena have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Via Verbena has a pool.
Does 2709 Via Verbena have accessible units?
No, 2709 Via Verbena does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Via Verbena have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Via Verbena does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Via Verbena have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Via Verbena does not have units with air conditioning.
