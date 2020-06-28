2709 Via Verbena

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW! This single level pool home is the perfect fit for those who want to enjoy beachside living. The pool was originally made for deep diving and have been meticulously maintained. The kitchen has been upgraded with stainless appliances and there's plenty of storage provided by the newer cabinets and added pantry space. The true dining area can hold a large table for your entertainment. The extra family room (currently set up as office) also has direct access to the 2 car garage as well as pool area. Enjoy an ocean view from anywhere in the large living room. Newer sliding doors, windows, carpet, and tile. The home has a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom, also of which has access to the back patio and sit down ocean views. The 2 guest bedrooms each have direct access to the pool area. A security system has been added on each entry to reassure pool safety. Tenant will have access to Shorecliffs Beach Club.