259 West Marquita

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking putting green bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Available June 5th, 2020! Fully furnished oceanfront property in South San Clemente. Short term options available. Wake to the sounds of waves crashing, and enjoy a glass of wine on the outdoor patio as the sun sets. This three bedroom, three bathroom has a main level master and two fully upgraded kitchens (one on each floor). The home is a duplex, being leased as one.



Panoramic ocean views from the living room, breakfast nook, master and upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, decorative rugs, fully upgraded through the entire home. The blinds throughout the home are remote-controlled, keeping the house cool during warmer days. Sliding glass doors and windows allow for an ocean breeze year-round. Utilities are included, wi-fi and cable are connected, it’s move-in ready!



Step into the backyard with views of Catalina Island and the San Clemente Pier to the South. It’s a perfect entertainment area for guests; outdoor patio and balcony, private above-ground spa, BBQ and a putting green in the side yard! Only a five-minute walk to the beach and beach trail, .5 miles from the pier, & 5 minutes from the freeway.



Nearby stores include Ralphs, Trader Joes, shops and boutiques on Del Mar, several coffee shops and much more. This is a must see! Leases 30 day minimum. Booked now through December 19, 2019.