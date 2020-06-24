All apartments in San Clemente
259 West Marquita
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:28 AM

259 West Marquita

259 West Marquita · No Longer Available
Location

259 West Marquita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Available June 5th, 2020! Fully furnished oceanfront property in South San Clemente. Short term options available. Wake to the sounds of waves crashing, and enjoy a glass of wine on the outdoor patio as the sun sets. This three bedroom, three bathroom has a main level master and two fully upgraded kitchens (one on each floor). The home is a duplex, being leased as one.

Panoramic ocean views from the living room, breakfast nook, master and upstairs. Hardwood floors throughout, decorative rugs, fully upgraded through the entire home. The blinds throughout the home are remote-controlled, keeping the house cool during warmer days. Sliding glass doors and windows allow for an ocean breeze year-round. Utilities are included, wi-fi and cable are connected, it’s move-in ready!

Step into the backyard with views of Catalina Island and the San Clemente Pier to the South. It’s a perfect entertainment area for guests; outdoor patio and balcony, private above-ground spa, BBQ and a putting green in the side yard! Only a five-minute walk to the beach and beach trail, .5 miles from the pier, & 5 minutes from the freeway.

Nearby stores include Ralphs, Trader Joes, shops and boutiques on Del Mar, several coffee shops and much more. This is a must see! Leases 30 day minimum. Booked now through December 19, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 West Marquita have any available units?
259 West Marquita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 259 West Marquita have?
Some of 259 West Marquita's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 West Marquita currently offering any rent specials?
259 West Marquita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 West Marquita pet-friendly?
No, 259 West Marquita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 259 West Marquita offer parking?
Yes, 259 West Marquita offers parking.
Does 259 West Marquita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 West Marquita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 West Marquita have a pool?
No, 259 West Marquita does not have a pool.
Does 259 West Marquita have accessible units?
No, 259 West Marquita does not have accessible units.
Does 259 West Marquita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 259 West Marquita has units with dishwashers.
Does 259 West Marquita have units with air conditioning?
No, 259 West Marquita does not have units with air conditioning.
