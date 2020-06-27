All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 258 W Escalones.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
258 W Escalones
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

258 W Escalones

258 West Escalones · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

258 West Escalones, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
San Clemente beachfront condo for rent. Spanish inspired 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has unobstructed whitewater views with crashing waves echoing through every room. Quartz countertops and new interior doors just installed(pictures are being updated). The rest of the unit was completely renovated in 2017 including new flooring, lighting, paint lighting window treatment and fixtures throughout, plus new Frigidaire appliances and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Outside you will find a 2 car garage and direct beach path straight to the water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 W Escalones have any available units?
258 W Escalones doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 258 W Escalones currently offering any rent specials?
258 W Escalones is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 W Escalones pet-friendly?
No, 258 W Escalones is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 258 W Escalones offer parking?
Yes, 258 W Escalones offers parking.
Does 258 W Escalones have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 W Escalones offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 W Escalones have a pool?
No, 258 W Escalones does not have a pool.
Does 258 W Escalones have accessible units?
No, 258 W Escalones does not have accessible units.
Does 258 W Escalones have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 W Escalones does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 W Escalones have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 W Escalones does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College