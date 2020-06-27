258 W Escalones

Amenities

San Clemente beachfront condo for rent. Spanish inspired 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit has unobstructed whitewater views with crashing waves echoing through every room. Quartz countertops and new interior doors just installed(pictures are being updated). The rest of the unit was completely renovated in 2017 including new flooring, lighting, paint lighting window treatment and fixtures throughout, plus new Frigidaire appliances and separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Outside you will find a 2 car garage and direct beach path straight to the water.