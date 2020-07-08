257 Avenida Montalvo

Amenities

Phenomenal Location for this Completely Remodeled Corner Unit! Find yourself living only steps to the crashing waves of Calafia State Beach and the popular San Clemente State Park. Just Remodeled from Top to Bottom with all the Latest Interior Design Trends and boasting a HUGE outdoor patio, this 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Unit is sure to Impress! Enter to find a Bright and Spacious Open Floor Plan. The Exquisite Kitchen freely opens to the Family and Dining Rooms and is equipped with New Stainless Steel Appliances, an Incredible Custom Tile Backsplash, New Cabinetry, New Quartz Counters and a Large Center Island. Upstairs, find 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Ceilings Fans including the Master Bedroom boasting Sliding Doors to a Balcony. A New Vanity and Tiled New Shower complete the Master Bathroom. An additional Full Bathroom and Tons of Storage Space finish off the Upper Level. Head down the New Spiral Staircase to the 3rd and final Level to find a Spectacular Bonus Room with a Built in Wet-Bar and Access to the 2 Car Garage. New Industrial Lighting Fixtures, New Tile Flooring, New Carpet, New Windows and Doors, and New Paint throughout. Step outside to Entertain a Large Group of Friends or Family in Grand Style on the Sweeping Outdoor Patio with New Landscaping. This is an incredible opportunity to capture the essence of the true southern California lifestyle and live only steps to Calafia State Beach!