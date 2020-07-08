All apartments in San Clemente
257 Avenida Montalvo

Location

257 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Phenomenal Location for this Completely Remodeled Corner Unit! Find yourself living only steps to the crashing waves of Calafia State Beach and the popular San Clemente State Park. Just Remodeled from Top to Bottom with all the Latest Interior Design Trends and boasting a HUGE outdoor patio, this 3 bedroom/2.5 bath Unit is sure to Impress! Enter to find a Bright and Spacious Open Floor Plan. The Exquisite Kitchen freely opens to the Family and Dining Rooms and is equipped with New Stainless Steel Appliances, an Incredible Custom Tile Backsplash, New Cabinetry, New Quartz Counters and a Large Center Island. Upstairs, find 3 Spacious Bedrooms with Ceilings Fans including the Master Bedroom boasting Sliding Doors to a Balcony. A New Vanity and Tiled New Shower complete the Master Bathroom. An additional Full Bathroom and Tons of Storage Space finish off the Upper Level. Head down the New Spiral Staircase to the 3rd and final Level to find a Spectacular Bonus Room with a Built in Wet-Bar and Access to the 2 Car Garage. New Industrial Lighting Fixtures, New Tile Flooring, New Carpet, New Windows and Doors, and New Paint throughout. Step outside to Entertain a Large Group of Friends or Family in Grand Style on the Sweeping Outdoor Patio with New Landscaping. This is an incredible opportunity to capture the essence of the true southern California lifestyle and live only steps to Calafia State Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Avenida Montalvo have any available units?
257 Avenida Montalvo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 257 Avenida Montalvo have?
Some of 257 Avenida Montalvo's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Avenida Montalvo currently offering any rent specials?
257 Avenida Montalvo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Avenida Montalvo pet-friendly?
No, 257 Avenida Montalvo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 257 Avenida Montalvo offer parking?
Yes, 257 Avenida Montalvo offers parking.
Does 257 Avenida Montalvo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 Avenida Montalvo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Avenida Montalvo have a pool?
No, 257 Avenida Montalvo does not have a pool.
Does 257 Avenida Montalvo have accessible units?
No, 257 Avenida Montalvo does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Avenida Montalvo have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 Avenida Montalvo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Avenida Montalvo have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 Avenida Montalvo does not have units with air conditioning.

