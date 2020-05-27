254 Avenida Madrid

Amenities

Enjoy San Clemente Living! This 2 bedrooms 2 bath apartment with an open floor plan. The location is about a 15-minute walk to the beach. Relax on the large front deck. The master bedroom has access to the front deck. Second bedroom with mirror closet doors, separate bathroom. The laundry room has a washer & dryer. Fully equipped kitchen ready for entertaining. Private back patio One car garage. This is a beautiful, well-maintained unit. Close to Downtown Avenida Del Mar with plenty of shopping and restaurants. Close proximity to beaches and easy access to 5 freeway.