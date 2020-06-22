All apartments in San Clemente
San Clemente, CA
252 Avenida Madrid
Location

252 Avenida Madrid, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Opportunity to Enjoy an Exclusive Orange County Beachside Lifestyle in the Heart of San Clemente, ideally located within walking distance of the San Clemente Pier and Beaches. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit in a Lovely 2 Unit Home. You will be impressed with the superb amenities and upgrades, with amazing attention to details. Blessed with a light and bright interior, custom lighting and ceiling fans, a cozy brick fireplace perfect for chilly seaside evenings, low maintenance tile floors in the main living area, upgraded windows, doors, and hardware, built in cabinetry, and mirrored closet doors. The dream Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry and hardware, stylish pendant and track lighting, and a new refrigerator. The Bathroom is equally impressive with a granite topped upgraded vanity, upgraded lighting, and a framed vanity mirror. Spacious front patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining. You will be love the added convenience of the attached shared garage. Within walking distance of beaches, pier, and close to San Clemente dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to the freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 Avenida Madrid have any available units?
252 Avenida Madrid doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 252 Avenida Madrid have?
Some of 252 Avenida Madrid's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 Avenida Madrid currently offering any rent specials?
252 Avenida Madrid isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 Avenida Madrid pet-friendly?
No, 252 Avenida Madrid is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 252 Avenida Madrid offer parking?
Yes, 252 Avenida Madrid does offer parking.
Does 252 Avenida Madrid have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 Avenida Madrid does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 Avenida Madrid have a pool?
No, 252 Avenida Madrid does not have a pool.
Does 252 Avenida Madrid have accessible units?
No, 252 Avenida Madrid does not have accessible units.
Does 252 Avenida Madrid have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 Avenida Madrid has units with dishwashers.
Does 252 Avenida Madrid have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 Avenida Madrid does not have units with air conditioning.
