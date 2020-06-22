252 Avenida Madrid

Amenities

Amazing Opportunity to Enjoy an Exclusive Orange County Beachside Lifestyle in the Heart of San Clemente, ideally located within walking distance of the San Clemente Pier and Beaches. 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unit in a Lovely 2 Unit Home. You will be impressed with the superb amenities and upgrades, with amazing attention to details. Blessed with a light and bright interior, custom lighting and ceiling fans, a cozy brick fireplace perfect for chilly seaside evenings, low maintenance tile floors in the main living area, upgraded windows, doors, and hardware, built in cabinetry, and mirrored closet doors. The dream Kitchen has gorgeous granite counter tops, upgraded cabinetry and hardware, stylish pendant and track lighting, and a new refrigerator. The Bathroom is equally impressive with a granite topped upgraded vanity, upgraded lighting, and a framed vanity mirror. Spacious front patio perfect for relaxing and entertaining. You will be love the added convenience of the attached shared garage. Within walking distance of beaches, pier, and close to San Clemente dining, shopping, entertainment and easy access to the freeway.