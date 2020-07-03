All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 25 Camino Celeste.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
25 Camino Celeste
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

25 Camino Celeste

25 Camino Celeste · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

25 Camino Celeste, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous two-story condo boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2-car attached garage, and a very spacious backyard. Featuring stunning curb-appeal in a private location, this charming home spans 1,606 square feet. Lined with laminate wood and tile flooring, the main floor offers an open layout adorned with plantation shutters and built-in cabinetry. The kitchen showcases stainless steal appliances, and is conveniently located adjacent to the private laundry room. Situated on the second story are three generously proportioned bedrooms (including a large master suite with walk-in closet). Additional enhancements include granite counter tops in the bathrooms, custom light fixtures and air conditioning. Very few condos offer a private backyard of this size. Situated in the highly desirable community of Trinidad, this condo offers peaceful surroundings and is a short walk to the Trinidad community pool and spa. As part of the master planned Talega community, this property offers access to top-rated schools, association parks and pool, plus local shopping centers and miles of hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Camino Celeste have any available units?
25 Camino Celeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 25 Camino Celeste have?
Some of 25 Camino Celeste's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Camino Celeste currently offering any rent specials?
25 Camino Celeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Camino Celeste pet-friendly?
No, 25 Camino Celeste is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 25 Camino Celeste offer parking?
Yes, 25 Camino Celeste offers parking.
Does 25 Camino Celeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Camino Celeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Camino Celeste have a pool?
Yes, 25 Camino Celeste has a pool.
Does 25 Camino Celeste have accessible units?
No, 25 Camino Celeste does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Camino Celeste have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Camino Celeste has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Camino Celeste have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Camino Celeste has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College