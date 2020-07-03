25 Camino Celeste

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This gorgeous two-story condo boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a 2-car attached garage, and a very spacious backyard. Featuring stunning curb-appeal in a private location, this charming home spans 1,606 square feet. Lined with laminate wood and tile flooring, the main floor offers an open layout adorned with plantation shutters and built-in cabinetry. The kitchen showcases stainless steal appliances, and is conveniently located adjacent to the private laundry room. Situated on the second story are three generously proportioned bedrooms (including a large master suite with walk-in closet). Additional enhancements include granite counter tops in the bathrooms, custom light fixtures and air conditioning. Very few condos offer a private backyard of this size. Situated in the highly desirable community of Trinidad, this condo offers peaceful surroundings and is a short walk to the Trinidad community pool and spa. As part of the master planned Talega community, this property offers access to top-rated schools, association parks and pool, plus local shopping centers and miles of hiking trails.