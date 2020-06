Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Dream location!! Walk to the pier or Downtown from this totally secluded private location sitting on the T-Street Canyon. This end unit was recently remolded inside and out this beautiful location is surrounded by trees and native coastal canyon landscape. Pets are welcome. Enjoy the quiet sunrises from the back patio. Fireplace, hardwood floors, off street parking and many more amenities. This unit comes fully furnished or not furnished. Utilities are included.