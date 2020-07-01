All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2403 CALLE MADIERA.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2403 CALLE MADIERA
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

2403 CALLE MADIERA

2403 Calle Madiera · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2403 Calle Madiera, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
RIVIERA DISTRICT | SAN CLEMENTE | LONG TERM LEASE | Beautifully updated and remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home in the heart of the desirable Riviera District in Southwest San Clemente. Located in a cul de sac with a covered porch overlooking a grassy front yard. A large interior courtyard has a built in BBQ and outdoor fireplace for private dining and entertainment. Kitchen with butcher block island, dining area, family / living / great room, two additional bedrooms, wood floors and a two car garage complete this charming Rivi home. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 CALLE MADIERA have any available units?
2403 CALLE MADIERA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2403 CALLE MADIERA have?
Some of 2403 CALLE MADIERA's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 CALLE MADIERA currently offering any rent specials?
2403 CALLE MADIERA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 CALLE MADIERA pet-friendly?
No, 2403 CALLE MADIERA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2403 CALLE MADIERA offer parking?
Yes, 2403 CALLE MADIERA offers parking.
Does 2403 CALLE MADIERA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 CALLE MADIERA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 CALLE MADIERA have a pool?
No, 2403 CALLE MADIERA does not have a pool.
Does 2403 CALLE MADIERA have accessible units?
No, 2403 CALLE MADIERA does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 CALLE MADIERA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 CALLE MADIERA has units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 CALLE MADIERA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 CALLE MADIERA does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College