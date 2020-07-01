2403 CALLE MADIERA

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

RIVIERA DISTRICT | SAN CLEMENTE | LONG TERM LEASE | Beautifully updated and remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single level home in the heart of the desirable Riviera District in Southwest San Clemente. Located in a cul de sac with a covered porch overlooking a grassy front yard. A large interior courtyard has a built in BBQ and outdoor fireplace for private dining and entertainment. Kitchen with butcher block island, dining area, family / living / great room, two additional bedrooms, wood floors and a two car garage complete this charming Rivi home. Available Now!