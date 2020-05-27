240 VIA PRESA - *

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. Fireplaces, patio, 2 car attached garage. Must see! - This home will go fast! Three bedrooms upstairs, master suite with fireplace, two closets, deck and more! Bright and open floor plan. Back yard/patio area. Fireplace in living room. Two car attached garage. Community pool. Parks near by. Wonderful Vilamoura Community. To schedule a viewing of this property or for questions, please email agent and property manager, Jeanna at jeannac21@gmail.com



AVAILABLE NOW!



APPLICANTS WILL BE FULLY SCREENED



(RLNE4615809)