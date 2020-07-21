All apartments in San Clemente
238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A

238 Avenida Montalvo · No Longer Available
Location

238 Avenida Montalvo, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Ocean View Condo Located in the Quiet Canyon of South West San Clemente, only a Short Walk to Calafia Park or Beach. Home Features High Beam Ceilings with Open Floor plan, Tile Floors and Main Floor Living. The Kitchen, Dining, Family Rooms are located on the Main Floor with an Large Deck Overlooking the Canyon with Ocean Views! There is an Adjacent Room which can be used as a Third Bedroom or Office and Private Bath. Downstairs Offers Two Additional Bedrooms Complete with Own Bathroom. This includes Over Sized Master Bedroom with a Walk-in Closet and Sitting Deck for Privacy Reside in Your Beach Condo in South West San Clemente.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A have any available units?
238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A have?
Some of 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A offers parking.
Does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A have a pool?
No, 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A have accessible units?
No, 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
