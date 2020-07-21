238 Avenida Montalvo Unit A

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Ocean View Condo Located in the Quiet Canyon of South West San Clemente, only a Short Walk to Calafia Park or Beach. Home Features High Beam Ceilings with Open Floor plan, Tile Floors and Main Floor Living. The Kitchen, Dining, Family Rooms are located on the Main Floor with an Large Deck Overlooking the Canyon with Ocean Views! There is an Adjacent Room which can be used as a Third Bedroom or Office and Private Bath. Downstairs Offers Two Additional Bedrooms Complete with Own Bathroom. This includes Over Sized Master Bedroom with a Walk-in Closet and Sitting Deck for Privacy Reside in Your Beach Condo in South West San Clemente.