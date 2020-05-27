234 Palizada

Amenities

Charming Downtown San Clemente Cottage - This two bedroom two bath is located in downtown San Clemente walking distance to the beach, pier, shops & restaurants! Newly remodeled with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Main kitchen refrigerator and upstairs refrigerator supplied. Private balcony attached to upstairs bedroom that brings in sunshine and an extravagant breeze. Street parking available with small garage storage space. Washer & Dryer shared in garage, half of water bill to be paid by tenant. Your very own private gardener's paradise with private walkway entrance into unit. A must see! Available NOW!



(RLNE5102079)