San Clemente, CA
234 Palizada
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

234 Palizada

234 West Avenida Palizada · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Location

234 West Avenida Palizada, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Downtown San Clemente Cottage - This two bedroom two bath is located in downtown San Clemente walking distance to the beach, pier, shops & restaurants! Newly remodeled with laminate and tile flooring throughout. Main kitchen refrigerator and upstairs refrigerator supplied. Private balcony attached to upstairs bedroom that brings in sunshine and an extravagant breeze. Street parking available with small garage storage space. Washer & Dryer shared in garage, half of water bill to be paid by tenant. Your very own private gardener's paradise with private walkway entrance into unit. A must see! Available NOW!

(RLNE5102079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Palizada have any available units?
234 Palizada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 234 Palizada have?
Some of 234 Palizada's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Palizada currently offering any rent specials?
234 Palizada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Palizada pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Palizada is pet friendly.
Does 234 Palizada offer parking?
Yes, 234 Palizada offers parking.
Does 234 Palizada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Palizada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Palizada have a pool?
No, 234 Palizada does not have a pool.
Does 234 Palizada have accessible units?
No, 234 Palizada does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Palizada have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Palizada does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Palizada have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Palizada does not have units with air conditioning.
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672

