Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

230 AVENIDA BAJA

230 Avenida Baja · (949) 661-7653
Location

230 Avenida Baja, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Fabulous panoramic ocean views from most rooms. This feels like a single family home with great privacy. Recent complete remodel with new everything throughout. Newer dual pane windows, sliders, shutters, furnace and ducting, stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counters, new fixtures, scraped ceilings, newer water heater, newer interior doors, locks, 5 ceiling fans, custom lighting and much more. Floorplan has been enlarged with enclosed dining area/atrium. Extensive use of 20' travertine look porcelain tile on floors and neutral designer carpets. 2 car garage w/direct access and long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 AVENIDA BAJA have any available units?
230 AVENIDA BAJA has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 230 AVENIDA BAJA have?
Some of 230 AVENIDA BAJA's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 AVENIDA BAJA currently offering any rent specials?
230 AVENIDA BAJA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 AVENIDA BAJA pet-friendly?
No, 230 AVENIDA BAJA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 230 AVENIDA BAJA offer parking?
Yes, 230 AVENIDA BAJA does offer parking.
Does 230 AVENIDA BAJA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 AVENIDA BAJA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 AVENIDA BAJA have a pool?
No, 230 AVENIDA BAJA does not have a pool.
Does 230 AVENIDA BAJA have accessible units?
No, 230 AVENIDA BAJA does not have accessible units.
Does 230 AVENIDA BAJA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 AVENIDA BAJA has units with dishwashers.
Does 230 AVENIDA BAJA have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 AVENIDA BAJA does not have units with air conditioning.
