230 AVENIDA BAJA

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fabulous panoramic ocean views from most rooms. This feels like a single family home with great privacy. Recent complete remodel with new everything throughout. Newer dual pane windows, sliders, shutters, furnace and ducting, stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite counters, new fixtures, scraped ceilings, newer water heater, newer interior doors, locks, 5 ceiling fans, custom lighting and much more. Floorplan has been enlarged with enclosed dining area/atrium. Extensive use of 20' travertine look porcelain tile on floors and neutral designer carpets. 2 car garage w/direct access and long driveway.