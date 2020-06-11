229 Calle Campesino

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in the coveted Cypress Cove gated community is this unbelievable modern custom home. This home entails the South West San Clemente dream. One of the biggest lots in the Cove (12,000 sqft.), minutes away from world class surfing. A large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 3-car garage. The bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms with remodeled showers, countertops and sinks. The kitchen is updated and characterized with top of the line Monogram appliances; double ovens, 6 burner stove, a large refrigerator and endless counter-space! Featuring all new Coconut Acacia 6" Hardwood flooring throughout. The yard is garnished with an outdoor table, sofa, and more.



Enjoy an OUTDOOR HEATED SHOWER after your morning surf, and a private jacuzzi to relax in the evening! Cypress Cove offers beach access, pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court and a private park. One of the safest communities in San Clemente and family friendly. This is Southwest San Clemente living at its best. This is a must see!!