Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

229 Calle Campesino

229 Calle Campesino · (949) 343-0560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Calle Campesino, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the coveted Cypress Cove gated community is this unbelievable modern custom home. This home entails the South West San Clemente dream. One of the biggest lots in the Cove (12,000 sqft.), minutes away from world class surfing. A large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a 3-car garage. The bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms with remodeled showers, countertops and sinks. The kitchen is updated and characterized with top of the line Monogram appliances; double ovens, 6 burner stove, a large refrigerator and endless counter-space! Featuring all new Coconut Acacia 6" Hardwood flooring throughout. The yard is garnished with an outdoor table, sofa, and more.

Enjoy an OUTDOOR HEATED SHOWER after your morning surf, and a private jacuzzi to relax in the evening! Cypress Cove offers beach access, pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court and a private park. One of the safest communities in San Clemente and family friendly. This is Southwest San Clemente living at its best. This is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Calle Campesino have any available units?
229 Calle Campesino has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 229 Calle Campesino have?
Some of 229 Calle Campesino's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Calle Campesino currently offering any rent specials?
229 Calle Campesino isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Calle Campesino pet-friendly?
No, 229 Calle Campesino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 229 Calle Campesino offer parking?
Yes, 229 Calle Campesino does offer parking.
Does 229 Calle Campesino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Calle Campesino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Calle Campesino have a pool?
Yes, 229 Calle Campesino has a pool.
Does 229 Calle Campesino have accessible units?
No, 229 Calle Campesino does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Calle Campesino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 Calle Campesino has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Calle Campesino have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Calle Campesino does not have units with air conditioning.
