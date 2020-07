Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace range

This single level 3 bedroom 2 bath 1,300 Sq. Ft. unit is in the heart of San Clemente with plenty of parking. This Duplex newly built in 2000. Open floor plan with tile floors thru out. Granite counter tops in large kitchen and bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace in living room and forced heat. 1 car attached garage with a total of 4 off street parking spots. Laundry hook ups by the garage. Very clean unit! Walk to downtown for shopping and dining and a short walk to the beach!