229 Avenida Rosa

Private, clean, and classy rental in the PERFECT location! Just two short blocks to the San Clemente Pier, AND San Clemente Downtown, with it's various restaurants, pubs, and boutiques.

This home appeals to the sophisticated, with authentic Persian rugs throughout, top tier wireless, TWO television ensembles with dvd and EVERY premium cable channel, (one is in the master bedroom)

A classic two bedroom beach bungalow, this home has been artfully designed and organized for up to TWELVE. The master bedroom features a queen memory foam mattress. The front bedroom features two all wool, brand new queen size futons, and the living room features a couch which converts into a queen bed as well as a single foldout devan. In the bedroom there is a queen blowup mattress for special occasions, and hotel quality, crisp white linens for every bed you need. We also provide, hotel quality, crisp white towels, cleaning supplies and amenities. These include a suite of chef and baking tools, china, crystal, books, videos, and beach supplies. Our private, fenced back yard has a three burner gas grill, teak patio furniture, and a mineral hot tub, along with a variety of herbs, salads, and fruits. There is no better place to enjoy San Clemente than this home.