Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:07 PM

229 Avenida Rosa

Location

229 Avenida Rosa, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
Private, clean, and classy rental in the PERFECT location! Just two short blocks to the San Clemente Pier, AND San Clemente Downtown, with it's various restaurants, pubs, and boutiques.
This home appeals to the sophisticated, with authentic Persian rugs throughout, top tier wireless, TWO television ensembles with dvd and EVERY premium cable channel, (one is in the master bedroom)
A classic two bedroom beach bungalow, this home has been artfully designed and organized for up to TWELVE. The master bedroom features a queen memory foam mattress. The front bedroom features two all wool, brand new queen size futons, and the living room features a couch which converts into a queen bed as well as a single foldout devan. In the bedroom there is a queen blowup mattress for special occasions, and hotel quality, crisp white linens for every bed you need. We also provide, hotel quality, crisp white towels, cleaning supplies and amenities. These include a suite of chef and baking tools, china, crystal, books, videos, and beach supplies. Our private, fenced back yard has a three burner gas grill, teak patio furniture, and a mineral hot tub, along with a variety of herbs, salads, and fruits. There is no better place to enjoy San Clemente than this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Avenida Rosa have any available units?
229 Avenida Rosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 229 Avenida Rosa currently offering any rent specials?
229 Avenida Rosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Avenida Rosa pet-friendly?
No, 229 Avenida Rosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 229 Avenida Rosa offer parking?
No, 229 Avenida Rosa does not offer parking.
Does 229 Avenida Rosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 Avenida Rosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Avenida Rosa have a pool?
No, 229 Avenida Rosa does not have a pool.
Does 229 Avenida Rosa have accessible units?
No, 229 Avenida Rosa does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Avenida Rosa have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Avenida Rosa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 Avenida Rosa have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 Avenida Rosa does not have units with air conditioning.
