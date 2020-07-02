All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated November 1 2019

228 W Marquita

228 W Marquita · No Longer Available
Location

228 W Marquita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk to the beach, Linda Lane Park, the San Clemente Beach Trail and the San Clemente Pier! Exceptional location for this private, top unit showcasing a number of peek-a-boo ocean views from both inside and out! This pristine 2bdr/2ba unit impresses with single level living, is defined by clean lines and has been beautifully maintained! A grand double door entry introduces an expertly crafted residence with soaring vaulted ceilings maximizing space and an abundance of natural light all throughout. Three separate balconies offering enchanting hills and peek-a-boo ocean views create calming and relaxed spaces to sip your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. In addition to the parking spot on the driveway, enjoy the convenience of a private and oversized, two car tandem garage with extra storage space and a separate, locked storage closet to pack in all those fun beach toys! Further refinements complementing this highly desirable top unit include a dumbwaiter from the garage to the kitchen, surround sound, a cozy fireplace in the living room, large mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms, double sinks in the master bathroom, and an indoor laundry closet. Excellent for a second home or your beach getaway, this quiet complex includes only 3 units and has recently been re-roofed and repainted. Coastal living awaits you! This is a fantastic opportunity to live within walking distance to the sun, sand, and surf and also close in proximity to fantastic restaurants and shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 W Marquita have any available units?
228 W Marquita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 228 W Marquita have?
Some of 228 W Marquita's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 W Marquita currently offering any rent specials?
228 W Marquita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 W Marquita pet-friendly?
No, 228 W Marquita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 228 W Marquita offer parking?
Yes, 228 W Marquita offers parking.
Does 228 W Marquita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 W Marquita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 W Marquita have a pool?
No, 228 W Marquita does not have a pool.
Does 228 W Marquita have accessible units?
No, 228 W Marquita does not have accessible units.
Does 228 W Marquita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 W Marquita has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 W Marquita have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 W Marquita does not have units with air conditioning.

