228 W Marquita

Walk to the beach, Linda Lane Park, the San Clemente Beach Trail and the San Clemente Pier! Exceptional location for this private, top unit showcasing a number of peek-a-boo ocean views from both inside and out! This pristine 2bdr/2ba unit impresses with single level living, is defined by clean lines and has been beautifully maintained! A grand double door entry introduces an expertly crafted residence with soaring vaulted ceilings maximizing space and an abundance of natural light all throughout. Three separate balconies offering enchanting hills and peek-a-boo ocean views create calming and relaxed spaces to sip your morning coffee or evening glass of wine. In addition to the parking spot on the driveway, enjoy the convenience of a private and oversized, two car tandem garage with extra storage space and a separate, locked storage closet to pack in all those fun beach toys! Further refinements complementing this highly desirable top unit include a dumbwaiter from the garage to the kitchen, surround sound, a cozy fireplace in the living room, large mirrored closet doors in both bedrooms, double sinks in the master bathroom, and an indoor laundry closet. Excellent for a second home or your beach getaway, this quiet complex includes only 3 units and has recently been re-roofed and repainted. Coastal living awaits you! This is a fantastic opportunity to live within walking distance to the sun, sand, and surf and also close in proximity to fantastic restaurants and shopping!