227 Avenida Lobeiro

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included garage recently renovated microwave

Easy Walk to Calafia State Beach, Studio with Kitchen, large outdoor patio with Canyon view and partial ocean, 1 car garage; All utilities paid by owner (water, gas, electric, trash). No Pets, cat may be considered.



Complete remodel, new floors, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, microwave, refrigerator, and stove top only. Onsite coin operated laundry.



Studio apartment with Kitchen in a triplex close to Calafia State Beach and walking/biking trail along the beach, (ON -THE- LOOP). All new windows and patio doors. Easy access to I-5, yet very quiet neighborhood.