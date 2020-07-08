All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

227 Avenida Lobeiro

227 Avenida Lobeiro · No Longer Available
Location

227 Avenida Lobeiro, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Easy Walk to Calafia State Beach, Studio with Kitchen, large outdoor patio with Canyon view and partial ocean, 1 car garage; All utilities paid by owner (water, gas, electric, trash). No Pets, cat may be considered.

Complete remodel, new floors, new kitchen cabinets, new appliances, microwave, refrigerator, and stove top only. Onsite coin operated laundry.

Studio apartment with Kitchen in a triplex close to Calafia State Beach and walking/biking trail along the beach, (ON -THE- LOOP). All new windows and patio doors. Easy access to I-5, yet very quiet neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Avenida Lobeiro have any available units?
227 Avenida Lobeiro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 227 Avenida Lobeiro have?
Some of 227 Avenida Lobeiro's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Avenida Lobeiro currently offering any rent specials?
227 Avenida Lobeiro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Avenida Lobeiro pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Avenida Lobeiro is pet friendly.
Does 227 Avenida Lobeiro offer parking?
Yes, 227 Avenida Lobeiro offers parking.
Does 227 Avenida Lobeiro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Avenida Lobeiro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Avenida Lobeiro have a pool?
No, 227 Avenida Lobeiro does not have a pool.
Does 227 Avenida Lobeiro have accessible units?
No, 227 Avenida Lobeiro does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Avenida Lobeiro have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Avenida Lobeiro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Avenida Lobeiro have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Avenida Lobeiro does not have units with air conditioning.

