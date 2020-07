Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

Newly constructed 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condominium located within walking distance to Calafia Beach. This lovely condominium features 2 downstairs bedrooms each with its own private bathroom. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. It opens up into a spacious living room with hardwood flooring and fireplace. A roof top deck has an amamzing ocean view for you to enjoy.