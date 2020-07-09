22 Paseo Del Rey

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Talega Townhouse with Resort-Like Amenities - Property Id: 282820
A beautiful Talega (San Clemente) Spanish-style split level 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome, 1,352 sq. ft. plus tandem garage at $2650.00/mo. The light and airy open-concept townhome is surrounded with beautiful landscaping and trees offering privacy in the Alassio tract.
Living room with Gas Fireplace
Dining Room
Kitchen with Granite Countertops
New Dishwasher
Large Secondary Bedroom
Secondary Bathroom
Laundry Room (Provide own machines)
Large Balcony
Private top story Master Bedroom with En-suite
Large Walk-In Closet
Tandem Garage
Beautiful resort-like amenities! The master Talega association has ample amenities such as a lap pool and recreational pools. Tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and a club house too. The Townhome complex sub-association also has pools within walking distance. It is easy access to I5 Freeway and the La Pata connector.
Downtown San Clemente area has beaches, golf courses, hiking and biking paths to enjoy in a quaint setting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282820
Property Id 282820
No Pets Allowed
