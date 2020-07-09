22 Paseo Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Available 06/01/20 Talega Townhouse with Resort-Like Amenities



A beautiful Talega (San Clemente) Spanish-style split level 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome, 1,352 sq. ft. plus tandem garage at $2650.00/mo. The light and airy open-concept townhome is surrounded with beautiful landscaping and trees offering privacy in the Alassio tract.



Living room with Gas Fireplace

Dining Room

Kitchen with Granite Countertops

New Dishwasher

Large Secondary Bedroom

Secondary Bathroom

Laundry Room (Provide own machines)

Large Balcony

Private top story Master Bedroom with En-suite

Large Walk-In Closet

Tandem Garage



Beautiful resort-like amenities! The master Talega association has ample amenities such as a lap pool and recreational pools. Tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and a club house too. The Townhome complex sub-association also has pools within walking distance. It is easy access to I5 Freeway and the La Pata connector.

Downtown San Clemente area has beaches, golf courses, hiking and biking paths to enjoy in a quaint setting.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282820

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791432)