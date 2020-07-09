All apartments in San Clemente
22 Paseo Del Rey

22 Paseo Del Rey · No Longer Available
Location

22 Paseo Del Rey, San Clemente, CA 92673
Talega

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Available 06/01/20 Talega Townhouse with Resort-Like Amenities - Property Id: 282820

A beautiful Talega (San Clemente) Spanish-style split level 2 bedroom/2 bath townhome, 1,352 sq. ft. plus tandem garage at $2650.00/mo. The light and airy open-concept townhome is surrounded with beautiful landscaping and trees offering privacy in the Alassio tract.

Living room with Gas Fireplace
Dining Room
Kitchen with Granite Countertops
New Dishwasher
Large Secondary Bedroom
Secondary Bathroom
Laundry Room (Provide own machines)
Large Balcony
Private top story Master Bedroom with En-suite
Large Walk-In Closet
Tandem Garage

Beautiful resort-like amenities! The master Talega association has ample amenities such as a lap pool and recreational pools. Tennis courts, a sand volleyball court and a club house too. The Townhome complex sub-association also has pools within walking distance. It is easy access to I5 Freeway and the La Pata connector.
Downtown San Clemente area has beaches, golf courses, hiking and biking paths to enjoy in a quaint setting.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282820
Property Id 282820

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Paseo Del Rey have any available units?
22 Paseo Del Rey doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 22 Paseo Del Rey have?
Some of 22 Paseo Del Rey's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Paseo Del Rey currently offering any rent specials?
22 Paseo Del Rey is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Paseo Del Rey pet-friendly?
No, 22 Paseo Del Rey is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 22 Paseo Del Rey offer parking?
Yes, 22 Paseo Del Rey offers parking.
Does 22 Paseo Del Rey have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Paseo Del Rey does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Paseo Del Rey have a pool?
Yes, 22 Paseo Del Rey has a pool.
Does 22 Paseo Del Rey have accessible units?
No, 22 Paseo Del Rey does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Paseo Del Rey have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Paseo Del Rey has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Paseo Del Rey have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Paseo Del Rey does not have units with air conditioning.

