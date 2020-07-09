219 Avenida De La Grulla

Amenities

BUILT IN 2017! Located in the heart of San Clemente, you will find this exquisitely designed 3 BEDROOM UNIT with Modern custom finishes just steps away from the beach. UNIT A of the Duplex boasts 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms and a ROOF TOP DECK that has PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS. Upon entering, you are greeted with stylish modern doors and gorgeous hardwood floors that will lead you to the main living area. The main living area consists of a chic modern kitchen with exceptional finishes, including a built in eating area, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Opening up to the kitchen is a light and bright family room with 12 ft. ceilings and over-sized windows to capture the morning light and gorgeous city and ocean views. The main floor also includes a half bath, spacious laundry room, and exquisite Master retreat with a walk-in closet and an en-suite, completing this captivating new build. Off the main living area you will find steps leading to a roof top deck, the ideal setting for entertaining or simply enjoying the stunning 360 degree city and ocean views. The bottom level comprises two additional bedrooms, each with an elegant private bathroom. Attached 2 car TANDEM finished garage with modern glass garage doors. The thoughtful design and attention to details sets this property apart and provides for a very unique San Clemente never lived in custom home. This is a must - see! Units will be leased UNFURNISHED.