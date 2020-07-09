All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 219 Avenida De La Grulla.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
219 Avenida De La Grulla
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 Avenida De La Grulla

219 Avenida La Grulla · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

219 Avenida La Grulla, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BUILT IN 2017!  Located in the heart of San Clemente, you will find this exquisitely designed 3 BEDROOM UNIT with Modern custom finishes just steps away from the beach. UNIT A of the Duplex boasts 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms and a ROOF TOP DECK that has PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEWS. Upon entering, you are greeted with stylish modern doors and gorgeous hardwood floors that will lead you to the main living area.  The main living area consists of a chic modern kitchen with exceptional finishes, including a built in eating area, stainless appliances and quartz countertops.  Opening up to the kitchen is  a light and bright family room with 12 ft. ceilings and over-sized windows to capture the morning light and gorgeous city and ocean views.  The main floor also includes a half bath, spacious laundry room, and exquisite Master retreat with a walk-in closet and an en-suite, completing this captivating new build.  Off the main living area you will find steps leading to a roof top deck, the ideal setting for entertaining or simply enjoying the stunning 360 degree city and ocean views. The bottom level comprises two additional bedrooms, each with an elegant private bathroom. Attached 2 car TANDEM finished garage with modern glass garage doors. The thoughtful design and attention to details sets this property apart and provides for a very unique San Clemente never lived in custom home.  This is a must - see! Units will be leased UNFURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Avenida De La Grulla have any available units?
219 Avenida De La Grulla doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 219 Avenida De La Grulla have?
Some of 219 Avenida De La Grulla's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Avenida De La Grulla currently offering any rent specials?
219 Avenida De La Grulla is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Avenida De La Grulla pet-friendly?
No, 219 Avenida De La Grulla is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 219 Avenida De La Grulla offer parking?
Yes, 219 Avenida De La Grulla offers parking.
Does 219 Avenida De La Grulla have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 Avenida De La Grulla does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Avenida De La Grulla have a pool?
No, 219 Avenida De La Grulla does not have a pool.
Does 219 Avenida De La Grulla have accessible units?
No, 219 Avenida De La Grulla does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Avenida De La Grulla have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 Avenida De La Grulla has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Avenida De La Grulla have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Avenida De La Grulla does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College