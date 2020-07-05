2187 Calle Ola Verde

Amenities
Spotless, turnkey and ready for move in, this newly renovated home features ULTIMATE PRIVACY throughout, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new washer/dryer, new carpeting, and new paint And new HVAC system. Partial ocean and hills views from the master bedroom! Newly updated and ready for a new occupant to call home, this abode is spacious, light, bright, with abundant storage, and large walk in closets. Top of the line resort amenities feature a pool, spa, sand volleyball court, and incredibly beautiful grounds. Ample sized patio that opens up to privately owned OPEN SPACE available and usable by the occupant. HURRY- this home WILL NOT LAST!!