2187 Calle Ola Verde

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Spotless, turnkey and ready for move in, this newly renovated home features ULTIMATE PRIVACY throughout, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new washer/dryer, new carpeting, and new paint And new HVAC system. Partial ocean and hills views from the master bedroom! Newly updated and ready for a new occupant to call home, this abode is spacious, light, bright, with abundant storage, and large walk in closets. Top of the line resort amenities feature a pool, spa, sand volleyball court, and incredibly beautiful grounds. Ample sized patio that opens up to privately owned OPEN SPACE available and usable by the occupant. HURRY- this home WILL NOT LAST!!