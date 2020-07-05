All apartments in San Clemente
2187 Calle Ola Verde
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

2187 Calle Ola Verde

2187 Calle Ola Verde · No Longer Available
Location

2187 Calle Ola Verde, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Spotless, turnkey and ready for move in, this newly renovated home features ULTIMATE PRIVACY throughout, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new washer/dryer, new carpeting, and new paint And new HVAC system. Partial ocean and hills views from the master bedroom! Newly updated and ready for a new occupant to call home, this abode is spacious, light, bright, with abundant storage, and large walk in closets. Top of the line resort amenities feature a pool, spa, sand volleyball court, and incredibly beautiful grounds. Ample sized patio that opens up to privately owned OPEN SPACE available and usable by the occupant. HURRY- this home WILL NOT LAST!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Calle Ola Verde have any available units?
2187 Calle Ola Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2187 Calle Ola Verde have?
Some of 2187 Calle Ola Verde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Calle Ola Verde currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Calle Ola Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Calle Ola Verde pet-friendly?
No, 2187 Calle Ola Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2187 Calle Ola Verde offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Calle Ola Verde offers parking.
Does 2187 Calle Ola Verde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2187 Calle Ola Verde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Calle Ola Verde have a pool?
Yes, 2187 Calle Ola Verde has a pool.
Does 2187 Calle Ola Verde have accessible units?
No, 2187 Calle Ola Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Calle Ola Verde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Calle Ola Verde has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Calle Ola Verde have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2187 Calle Ola Verde has units with air conditioning.

