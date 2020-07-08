218 W Avenida Gaviota

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Prime Location in the heart of Southwest San Clemente! This spacious 4bdr/2.5 bath home is located on a premier street and is only Steps to the Beach! Impressive in size this home offers over 3,200+ sq. ft.! Spacious, private, and beautifully landscaped backyard with an amazing deck spanning the length of the home. Inside to find incredibly interesting architecture encompassing multiple levels throughout. The recently remodeled kitchen is a culinary delight! White cabinetry, exquisite granite counters, stainless steel appliances make up the kitchen that opens up to a quaint breakfast nook and living room. Make your way up another level to find the half bath and a fun built in bar area flowing into the family room just perfect for impressing your friends. Also invite them to step out relax on the adjoining balcony and take in the ocean view. At the very top level find a secluded and spacious master bedroom with a brick fireplace, private balcony and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom boasts skylights, dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. The lowest level offers an additional 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and the laundry room. Recessed lighting throughout as well as plantation shutters emitting ample natural light. Comes partially furnished or unfurnished. Fabulous location close to everything San Clemente has to offer! Walk to the beach or ride your bike to numerous fun restaurants and shops downtown.