Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:10 PM

218 W Avenida Gaviota

218 W Avenida Gaviota · No Longer Available
Location

218 W Avenida Gaviota, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Prime Location in the heart of Southwest San Clemente! This spacious 4bdr/2.5 bath home is located on a premier street and is only Steps to the Beach! Impressive in size this home offers over 3,200+ sq. ft.! Spacious, private, and beautifully landscaped backyard with an amazing deck spanning the length of the home. Inside to find incredibly interesting architecture encompassing multiple levels throughout. The recently remodeled kitchen is a culinary delight! White cabinetry, exquisite granite counters, stainless steel appliances make up the kitchen that opens up to a quaint breakfast nook and living room. Make your way up another level to find the half bath and a fun built in bar area flowing into the family room just perfect for impressing your friends. Also invite them to step out relax on the adjoining balcony and take in the ocean view. At the very top level find a secluded and spacious master bedroom with a brick fireplace, private balcony and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom boasts skylights, dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. The lowest level offers an additional 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and the laundry room. Recessed lighting throughout as well as plantation shutters emitting ample natural light. Comes partially furnished or unfurnished. Fabulous location close to everything San Clemente has to offer! Walk to the beach or ride your bike to numerous fun restaurants and shops downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 W Avenida Gaviota have any available units?
218 W Avenida Gaviota doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 218 W Avenida Gaviota have?
Some of 218 W Avenida Gaviota's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 W Avenida Gaviota currently offering any rent specials?
218 W Avenida Gaviota is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 W Avenida Gaviota pet-friendly?
No, 218 W Avenida Gaviota is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 218 W Avenida Gaviota offer parking?
Yes, 218 W Avenida Gaviota offers parking.
Does 218 W Avenida Gaviota have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 W Avenida Gaviota does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 W Avenida Gaviota have a pool?
No, 218 W Avenida Gaviota does not have a pool.
Does 218 W Avenida Gaviota have accessible units?
No, 218 W Avenida Gaviota does not have accessible units.
Does 218 W Avenida Gaviota have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 W Avenida Gaviota has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 W Avenida Gaviota have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 W Avenida Gaviota does not have units with air conditioning.

