217 Avenida Del Poniente
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

217 Avenida Del Poniente

217 Avenida Del Poniente · No Longer Available
Location

217 Avenida Del Poniente, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom front unit is located just North of Downtown San Clemente at Avenida Del Mar and is also close distance to 204's surf break, great local beaches, the beach trail and North Beach Train Station. The Unit is also in close proximity to Las Palmas Elementary School. There is new carpet and recently refinished hardwood flooring. The Unit is light and bright and has a private 300 square foot front deck. There are private washer/dryer hook ups in the kitchen and a single car garage and driveway space. Do not miss this opportunity to live in an amazing part of San Clemente!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Avenida Del Poniente have any available units?
217 Avenida Del Poniente doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 217 Avenida Del Poniente have?
Some of 217 Avenida Del Poniente's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Avenida Del Poniente currently offering any rent specials?
217 Avenida Del Poniente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Avenida Del Poniente pet-friendly?
No, 217 Avenida Del Poniente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 217 Avenida Del Poniente offer parking?
Yes, 217 Avenida Del Poniente offers parking.
Does 217 Avenida Del Poniente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Avenida Del Poniente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Avenida Del Poniente have a pool?
No, 217 Avenida Del Poniente does not have a pool.
Does 217 Avenida Del Poniente have accessible units?
No, 217 Avenida Del Poniente does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Avenida Del Poniente have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Avenida Del Poniente have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Avenida Del Poniente does not have units with air conditioning.
