217 Avenida Del Poniente

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom front unit is located just North of Downtown San Clemente at Avenida Del Mar and is also close distance to 204's surf break, great local beaches, the beach trail and North Beach Train Station. The Unit is also in close proximity to Las Palmas Elementary School. There is new carpet and recently refinished hardwood flooring. The Unit is light and bright and has a private 300 square foot front deck. There are private washer/dryer hook ups in the kitchen and a single car garage and driveway space. Do not miss this opportunity to live in an amazing part of San Clemente!