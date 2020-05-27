All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

2166 Avenida Espada

2166 Avenida Espada · No Longer Available
San Clemente
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
Location

2166 Avenida Espada, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Designer upgraded 2-story townhome in the Faire Harbor community of San Clemente! No one above or below you! Amazing location in San Clemente, just minutes to San Clemente’s world famous beaches, shopping, restaurants, and the San Clemente Outlets. The interior of this 3bdr/2.5ba home has been flawlessly redesigned with an expert selection of on-trend finishes and fixtures! These meticulously selected upgrades include new vinyl hardwood flooring, new paint throughout, scraped and textured ceilings, new luxury carpet in the bedrooms and hallways, a new water heater in 2019 and new, designer lights and ceilings fans. Easy flowing spaces are created by a highly practical floorplan placing the updated kitchen, dining area, living room and the half bath on the main level. The chic, updated kitchen showcases new quartz counters and a new Samsung stainless-steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave! The upper level consists of all 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the laundry. The master bedroom is defined by an extra-large walk-in closet and an impressive master bathroom featuring a double sink vanity, quartz counters, designer sinks/hardware and lighting. Refined relaxation and the cool ocean breeze can be enjoyed on the private patio with an entrance and a gas connection. Large 2 car garage. Well maintained HOA with a pool/spa and volleyball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Avenida Espada have any available units?
2166 Avenida Espada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2166 Avenida Espada have?
Some of 2166 Avenida Espada's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Avenida Espada currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Avenida Espada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Avenida Espada pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Avenida Espada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2166 Avenida Espada offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Avenida Espada offers parking.
Does 2166 Avenida Espada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Avenida Espada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Avenida Espada have a pool?
Yes, 2166 Avenida Espada has a pool.
Does 2166 Avenida Espada have accessible units?
No, 2166 Avenida Espada does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Avenida Espada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 Avenida Espada has units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Avenida Espada have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Avenida Espada does not have units with air conditioning.

