2166 Avenida Espada

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

Designer upgraded 2-story townhome in the Faire Harbor community of San Clemente! No one above or below you! Amazing location in San Clemente, just minutes to San Clemente’s world famous beaches, shopping, restaurants, and the San Clemente Outlets. The interior of this 3bdr/2.5ba home has been flawlessly redesigned with an expert selection of on-trend finishes and fixtures! These meticulously selected upgrades include new vinyl hardwood flooring, new paint throughout, scraped and textured ceilings, new luxury carpet in the bedrooms and hallways, a new water heater in 2019 and new, designer lights and ceilings fans. Easy flowing spaces are created by a highly practical floorplan placing the updated kitchen, dining area, living room and the half bath on the main level. The chic, updated kitchen showcases new quartz counters and a new Samsung stainless-steel stove, dishwasher, and microwave! The upper level consists of all 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and the laundry. The master bedroom is defined by an extra-large walk-in closet and an impressive master bathroom featuring a double sink vanity, quartz counters, designer sinks/hardware and lighting. Refined relaxation and the cool ocean breeze can be enjoyed on the private patio with an entrance and a gas connection. Large 2 car garage. Well maintained HOA with a pool/spa and volleyball court.