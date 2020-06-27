216 West Avenida Alessandro

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quintessential Beach House in San Clemente - You'll fall in love with this quintessential, charming beach house on the south side of the 5 freeway in San Clemente. Once you walk into this home you will find a large family room with fireplace that opens to a bright and inviting dining area. The very clean, white, and bright kitchen is a blast to the past with working vintage stove and oven - plus ample cabinet space. There is an historic den, game area, or bar that will set a relaxing setting. Just off the den is another large area that opens to the back yard and ideal for reading, gaming or a home office with garden view. The over-sized master bedroom has a separate sitting area with doors opening to a south facing patio. Air conditioning will keep you cool through the warm summer months too! The garden is lovely with flowers surrounding a gazebo providing shade for those sunny afternoons. There is inside laundry as well as a two car garage and large driveway provide plenty of parking. Available now.



(RLNE5040343)