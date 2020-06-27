All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 216 West Avenida Alessandro.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
216 West Avenida Alessandro
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

216 West Avenida Alessandro

216 West Avenida Alessandro · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

216 West Avenida Alessandro, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quintessential Beach House in San Clemente - You'll fall in love with this quintessential, charming beach house on the south side of the 5 freeway in San Clemente. Once you walk into this home you will find a large family room with fireplace that opens to a bright and inviting dining area. The very clean, white, and bright kitchen is a blast to the past with working vintage stove and oven - plus ample cabinet space. There is an historic den, game area, or bar that will set a relaxing setting. Just off the den is another large area that opens to the back yard and ideal for reading, gaming or a home office with garden view. The over-sized master bedroom has a separate sitting area with doors opening to a south facing patio. Air conditioning will keep you cool through the warm summer months too! The garden is lovely with flowers surrounding a gazebo providing shade for those sunny afternoons. There is inside laundry as well as a two car garage and large driveway provide plenty of parking. Available now.

(RLNE5040343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 West Avenida Alessandro have any available units?
216 West Avenida Alessandro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 216 West Avenida Alessandro have?
Some of 216 West Avenida Alessandro's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 West Avenida Alessandro currently offering any rent specials?
216 West Avenida Alessandro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 West Avenida Alessandro pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 West Avenida Alessandro is pet friendly.
Does 216 West Avenida Alessandro offer parking?
Yes, 216 West Avenida Alessandro offers parking.
Does 216 West Avenida Alessandro have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 West Avenida Alessandro does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 West Avenida Alessandro have a pool?
No, 216 West Avenida Alessandro does not have a pool.
Does 216 West Avenida Alessandro have accessible units?
No, 216 West Avenida Alessandro does not have accessible units.
Does 216 West Avenida Alessandro have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 West Avenida Alessandro does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 West Avenida Alessandro have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 West Avenida Alessandro has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College