214 W Marquita

Newly Remodeled Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Ocean Views! Large living room with a Beautiful stone gas Fireplace. Loads of Storage Space and a Large Breakfast Counter in the Kitchen. Balcony off the front to soak up the Sun and take in the Ocean Views! Laundry room inside of the condo with gas & electric hookups. Very large 2 Car Tandem Garage plus driveway parking space. Ideal location close to world class Beaches, walk to Linda Lane Park, and the Shops and Restaurants on Del Mar. New paint. New Tile floors in living and halls, new floors in Kitchen and Dining Room. New white cabinets in Kitchen. New stainless steel Dishwasher and Electric Range. Enclosed yard area with large storage closet!