Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:37 PM

214 W Marquita

214 West Marquita · No Longer Available
Location

214 West Marquita, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Remodeled Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Ocean Views! Large living room with a Beautiful stone gas Fireplace. Loads of Storage Space and a Large Breakfast Counter in the Kitchen. Balcony off the front to soak up the Sun and take in the Ocean Views! Laundry room inside of the condo with gas & electric hookups. Very large 2 Car Tandem Garage plus driveway parking space. Ideal location close to world class Beaches, walk to Linda Lane Park, and the Shops and Restaurants on Del Mar. New paint. New Tile floors in living and halls, new floors in Kitchen and Dining Room. New white cabinets in Kitchen. New stainless steel Dishwasher and Electric Range. Enclosed yard area with large storage closet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 W Marquita have any available units?
214 W Marquita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 214 W Marquita have?
Some of 214 W Marquita's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 W Marquita currently offering any rent specials?
214 W Marquita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 W Marquita pet-friendly?
No, 214 W Marquita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 214 W Marquita offer parking?
Yes, 214 W Marquita offers parking.
Does 214 W Marquita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 W Marquita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 W Marquita have a pool?
No, 214 W Marquita does not have a pool.
Does 214 W Marquita have accessible units?
No, 214 W Marquita does not have accessible units.
Does 214 W Marquita have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 W Marquita has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 W Marquita have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 W Marquita does not have units with air conditioning.
