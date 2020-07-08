All apartments in San Clemente
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

2139 Via Aguila

2139 Via Aguila · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Via Aguila, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2018 remodeled home in 24/7 guard gated Marblehead. This Highland Light Village home boasts ocean views from many of the downstairs rooms, backyard and master bedroom and deck. Three bedroom, 2.5 bath rooms enjoys new flooring, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms,new window coverings, fresh paint and re-landscaped backyard! Walk to Marblehead Elementary and San Clemente High School. This is a free standing home with front and back yards and side yards. It is zoned as a "detached condo". The 2 car garage has direct access into the house. Rent includes kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer and gardener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Via Aguila have any available units?
2139 Via Aguila doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 2139 Via Aguila have?
Some of 2139 Via Aguila's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Via Aguila currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Via Aguila is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Via Aguila pet-friendly?
No, 2139 Via Aguila is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2139 Via Aguila offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Via Aguila offers parking.
Does 2139 Via Aguila have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 Via Aguila offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Via Aguila have a pool?
No, 2139 Via Aguila does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Via Aguila have accessible units?
No, 2139 Via Aguila does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Via Aguila have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 Via Aguila does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Via Aguila have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Via Aguila does not have units with air conditioning.

