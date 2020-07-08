2139 Via Aguila

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2018 remodeled home in 24/7 guard gated Marblehead. This Highland Light Village home boasts ocean views from many of the downstairs rooms, backyard and master bedroom and deck. Three bedroom, 2.5 bath rooms enjoys new flooring, remodeled kitchen, remodeled bathrooms,new window coverings, fresh paint and re-landscaped backyard! Walk to Marblehead Elementary and San Clemente High School. This is a free standing home with front and back yards and side yards. It is zoned as a "detached condo". The 2 car garage has direct access into the house. Rent includes kitchen refrigerator, washer and dryer and gardener.