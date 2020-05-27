All apartments in San Clemente
2132 Via Aguila

2132 Via Aguila · No Longer Available
Location

2132 Via Aguila, San Clemente, CA 92673
Marblehead Inland

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This property is located in the desirable community of Highland Light Village. The 24 hour guard gated community is only one mile from the beach. Peekaboo view of the ocean from the upstairs bedrooms. Ocean breezes throughout this three bedroom property. Cathedral ceiling in the formal living and dining room including a fireplace. This home has been freshly painted. Newer carpet upstairs and hardwood floors downstairs. Close to freeways, downtown San Clemente and great shopping. The kitchen was redone in 2018. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2132 Via Aguila have any available units?
2132 Via Aguila doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
Is 2132 Via Aguila currently offering any rent specials?
2132 Via Aguila is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2132 Via Aguila pet-friendly?
No, 2132 Via Aguila is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2132 Via Aguila offer parking?
No, 2132 Via Aguila does not offer parking.
Does 2132 Via Aguila have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2132 Via Aguila does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2132 Via Aguila have a pool?
No, 2132 Via Aguila does not have a pool.
Does 2132 Via Aguila have accessible units?
No, 2132 Via Aguila does not have accessible units.
Does 2132 Via Aguila have units with dishwashers?
No, 2132 Via Aguila does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2132 Via Aguila have units with air conditioning?
No, 2132 Via Aguila does not have units with air conditioning.

