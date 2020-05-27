2132 Via Aguila

Amenities

This property is located in the desirable community of Highland Light Village. The 24 hour guard gated community is only one mile from the beach. Peekaboo view of the ocean from the upstairs bedrooms. Ocean breezes throughout this three bedroom property. Cathedral ceiling in the formal living and dining room including a fireplace. This home has been freshly painted. Newer carpet upstairs and hardwood floors downstairs. Close to freeways, downtown San Clemente and great shopping. The kitchen was redone in 2018. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!