All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 2131 Entrada Paraiso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
2131 Entrada Paraiso
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:38 PM

2131 Entrada Paraiso

2131 Entrada Paraiso · (949) 370-3611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

2131 Entrada Paraiso, San Clemente, CA 92672

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Ocean views and privacy in South East San Clemente. Located less than 1 mile from picturesque downtown San Clemente, and even closer to beaches and surf breaks. Spacious furnished 5 Bedroom custom home on a huge lot (11,616 SF) on quiet cul-de-sac. Wake up to vistas of Seal Rock and Dana Point, and at the end of the day unwind watching the sunset over Catalina under the private gazebo. Literally move-in ready, completely decorated and furnished inside and out with quality California lifestyle furniture. Two masters with full ensuite bathrooms, walk in closets and ocean views, three more bedrooms all with ocean views. Travertine and hardwood floors flowing throughout, 2 fireplaces and 2 wet bars. Relax in the formal living room with ocean views or enjoy a movie in the family room complete with big screen TV, surround sound and stone floor to ceiling fireplace. Gigantic open kitchen built for family gatherings with Kitchenaid oven and microwave and Frigidaire refrigerator/ freezer. This house has it all for a family or entertaining - Space, Views, RV Parking, Privacy and much much more. Internet & Gardener included. Currently furnished, would consider leasing unfurnished

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Entrada Paraiso have any available units?
2131 Entrada Paraiso has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2131 Entrada Paraiso have?
Some of 2131 Entrada Paraiso's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Entrada Paraiso currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Entrada Paraiso isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Entrada Paraiso pet-friendly?
No, 2131 Entrada Paraiso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 2131 Entrada Paraiso offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Entrada Paraiso does offer parking.
Does 2131 Entrada Paraiso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2131 Entrada Paraiso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Entrada Paraiso have a pool?
No, 2131 Entrada Paraiso does not have a pool.
Does 2131 Entrada Paraiso have accessible units?
No, 2131 Entrada Paraiso does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Entrada Paraiso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Entrada Paraiso has units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 Entrada Paraiso have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 Entrada Paraiso does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2131 Entrada Paraiso?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity