2131 Entrada Paraiso

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking internet access

Ocean views and privacy in South East San Clemente. Located less than 1 mile from picturesque downtown San Clemente, and even closer to beaches and surf breaks. Spacious furnished 5 Bedroom custom home on a huge lot (11,616 SF) on quiet cul-de-sac. Wake up to vistas of Seal Rock and Dana Point, and at the end of the day unwind watching the sunset over Catalina under the private gazebo. Literally move-in ready, completely decorated and furnished inside and out with quality California lifestyle furniture. Two masters with full ensuite bathrooms, walk in closets and ocean views, three more bedrooms all with ocean views. Travertine and hardwood floors flowing throughout, 2 fireplaces and 2 wet bars. Relax in the formal living room with ocean views or enjoy a movie in the family room complete with big screen TV, surround sound and stone floor to ceiling fireplace. Gigantic open kitchen built for family gatherings with Kitchenaid oven and microwave and Frigidaire refrigerator/ freezer. This house has it all for a family or entertaining - Space, Views, RV Parking, Privacy and much much more. Internet & Gardener included. Currently furnished, would consider leasing unfurnished