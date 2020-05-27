213 Avenida Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath unit fully remodeled inside and out with large family room, beamed ceiling and new windows. The kitchen has new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counters. The bathroom includes new shower, glass doors, vanity and toilet. The bedroom includes beamed ceilings and there are inside stack-able washer & dryer is included. Street parking only. This property is located blocks from the beach, San Clemente Pier, the Metro-link, downtown Del Mar and shopping areas. No pets.