All apartments in San Clemente
Find more places like 213 Avenida Miramar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Clemente, CA
/
213 Avenida Miramar
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:10 AM

213 Avenida Miramar

213 Avenida Miramar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Clemente
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

213 Avenida Miramar, San Clemente, CA 92672

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath unit fully remodeled inside and out with large family room, beamed ceiling and new windows. The kitchen has new cabinets, stainless appliances and quartz counters. The bathroom includes new shower, glass doors, vanity and toilet. The bedroom includes beamed ceilings and there are inside stack-able washer & dryer is included. Street parking only. This property is located blocks from the beach, San Clemente Pier, the Metro-link, downtown Del Mar and shopping areas. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Avenida Miramar have any available units?
213 Avenida Miramar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Clemente, CA.
What amenities does 213 Avenida Miramar have?
Some of 213 Avenida Miramar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Avenida Miramar currently offering any rent specials?
213 Avenida Miramar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Avenida Miramar pet-friendly?
No, 213 Avenida Miramar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Clemente.
Does 213 Avenida Miramar offer parking?
No, 213 Avenida Miramar does not offer parking.
Does 213 Avenida Miramar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Avenida Miramar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Avenida Miramar have a pool?
No, 213 Avenida Miramar does not have a pool.
Does 213 Avenida Miramar have accessible units?
No, 213 Avenida Miramar does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Avenida Miramar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Avenida Miramar has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Avenida Miramar have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Avenida Miramar does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seacrest
240 Avenida Vista Montana
San Clemente, CA 92672
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango
San Clemente, CA 92673
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro
San Clemente, CA 92672
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place
San Clemente, CA 92675
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr
San Clemente, CA 92679

Similar Pages

San Clemente 1 BedroomsSan Clemente 2 Bedrooms
San Clemente Apartments with BalconySan Clemente Apartments with Gym
San Clemente Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CA
Placentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho San Clemente

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College