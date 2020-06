Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

PANORAMIC 180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEW!!! SPECTACULAR! MUST SEE !! Located in guard gated community of Marblehead. Single story three bedroom home and two full baths. Vaulted ceilings in living room, dining room and master bedroom. Kitchen has granite counters, upgraded cabinets and breakfast nook. Hard wood flooring and neutral paint throughout. Enjoy the private yard with covered patio for dining and ENDLESS OCEAN VIEWS.